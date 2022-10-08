Read full article on original website
Related
DAYS Spoilers For The Week September 19: A Shot In The Dark & A Match Made In Hell
DAYS Spoilers For The Week September 19: A Shot In The Dark & A Match Made In HellSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for September 19 – September 23, 2022, tease a shot in the dark, a match made in Hell, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these all-new episodes, which drop at 6 am every weekday on Peacock+.
WWE SmackDown Results (10/7/2022): GUNTHER vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns & Logan Paul Face-Off & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 10/7/2022 edition of SmackDown on Fox. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - WWE...
Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane
AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawn Michaels Discusses His New WWE Role, Describes His Booking Philosophy
Shawn Michaels says he's thrilled to be the new face of NXT, though the role is somewhat challenging for him. He also describes his booking philosophy. Michaels has been running NXT since Triple H stepped back from his duties due to health issues in September 2021. He was promoted to WWE's senior vice president of talent development creative shortly after Triple H was named the company's head of creative on July 25.
Jon Moxley Signs Five-Year Extension With AEW
Jon Moxley remains All Elite. All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a new five-year deal with the promotion. Moxley's new deal includes expanding his role in mentoring and coaching talent. Moxley initially signed with AEW in May 2019 when he made his debut for the promotion at AEW Double or Nothing.
Watch: WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE's The Bump, Oct. 8, 2022
Get ready for tonight’s #ExtremeRules on WWE's The Bump with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and more! Presented by Netspend.
Saraya (Paige) Discusses Her Decision To Sign With AEW, Never Talked To WWE About Wrestling Again
Saraya returns to Twitch. At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya (Paige in WWE) made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For The Last Week Of September
Fightful has learned the following producers and notes from WWE Raw 9/27. - Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was set for a dark match main event, produced by Jason Jordan. - Shelton Benjamin vs. R-Truth was taped for Main...
Viewership Information For The First Two Episodes Of WOW In Syndication
Viewership information has been revealed for the first two syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the inaugural episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on September 18 was watched by 281,000 viewers in syndication. the first episode was also watched by 44,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.03 rating.
Molly Belle: Jungle Boy: Attack
It’s a story we’re all familiar with, right? Two friends team up to climb the tag team mountain for gold, succeed, but ultimately fall victim to wrestling circumstance, leading to an eventual feud. It’s a tale as old as time. Some of these stories don’t work as well as we’d hoped, but some propel its heroes and villains into superstardom. I don’t know that there is a tried and true formula that determines which story deserves which outcome. There may not be one. Timing. Commitment. Performance. Many things dictate success and failure.
WBD Reached Out To Cody Rhodes To Try To Keep Him In AEW, Still Happy With AEW
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined with an injury since early June, and left AEW months before that, but we've learned more about his exit from the company. In speaking with Warner Bros Discovery sources, we're told that several efforts were made within the company to retain Cody Rhodes in AEW. Between AEW, Rhodes to the Top and Go Big Show, Rhodes had developed a good rapport with several in WarnerMedia at the time. We're told that the Cody Rhodes WWE deal wasn't official until a few weeks before WrestleMania, even though WWE considered it a foregone conclusion. As a result, after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, there were inquiries in the company completely separate of AEW to gauge Rhodes' interest in staying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saraya On Multi-Year Deal With AEW, More Details
Saraya is All Elite, and it looks like she's going to be for quite some time. The former Paige hit free agency in early July, and Fightful heard that All Elite Wrestling made contact with her not long after. There was word as far back as Starrcast weekend that AEW had interest in the former Divas Champion, though not many details were known until last week.
Johnny Gargano And Candice LeRae Gain Praise From WWE Higher Ups On Their Returns, How They Handled Exits
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are back from free agency, and WWE sources say that they maintained a good relationship throughout their last year in NXT, as well as his their time off. One WWE source said that Gargano remained on most in WWE's good side all the way through...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
Outpouring Of Support For Nick Gage, WWE Extreme Rules Hype, Bound For Glory Fallout | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. - Ahead of his match tonight against Jon Moxley where if he loses he will have to retire, the wrestling world is coming together in an outpouring of support for Nick Gage. - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Extreme Rules 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful. Get all...
Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time
Dan Lambert calls Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Dan Lambert was previously featured in AEW as the face of American Top Team. He worked alongside Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he heped bring Paige VanZant to AEW. During his run, he delivered a number of memorable, if not controversial, promos that turned him into one of the company's most hated villains. Lambert has been compared to Cornette, one of the most legendary managers in wrestling history. Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars like Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, and The Midnight Express, among others.
Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales
There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
NWA USA Surge Stream And Results (10/8): Rhett Titus, Gaagz The Gymp, And More In Action
Season 4 of NWA USA Surge kicked off on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The full episode can be seen in the video above, via the NWA YouTube channel. Full results and highlights can be seen below. NWA USA Surge Results (10/8) Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins def. Eric Jackson and...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0