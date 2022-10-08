Lake View Chiefs falls to Andrews on the road 33-0 in district opener

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs struggled to find consistency on the offensive side of the ball in their 33-0 loss against Andrews.

This is now the Chiefs third straight loss this season and they have hopes to turn things around next week against Brownwood.

Lake View sits at 0-1 as they fall in their District 2-4A Division I.

