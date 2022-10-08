Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Hop Central breaks away from Lakers
MORTONS GAP — Calloway County came off its bye week Friday night and promptly did something it has done a few times this week, played an opponent tough early.
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
westkentuckystar.com
Drought conditions intensify for our region
A lack of meaningful rain in more than three weeks has intensified drought conditions across the lower Ohio River Valley. According to the Department of Agriculture's drought monitor, a new level of severe drought (D2) has been introduced that includes all of McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle and Massac counties. Moderate drought...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
whopam.com
Man injured in Dawson Road accident
A tractor trailer hauling logs wrecked on Dawson Springs Road Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says Nathaniel Owen went off the pavement in the 12000 block of Dawson Road, over-corrected and then overturned onto the truck’s side. Owen was...
clayconews.com
URGENT MESSAGE FROM GRAVES COUNTY SHERIFF JON HAYDEN IN MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY
MAYFIELD, KY (October 6, 2022) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued the following urgent message:. We strongly suspect that the dangerous Fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
thunderboltradio.com
Boy hit by car in downtown Martin; treated for scrapes and bruises
A six-year-old boy escaped serious injury after being hit by a car Friday in downtown Martin. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the incident happened around 2:40 Friday afternoon as 39-year-old Deanna Cooper, of Martin, was southbound on South Lindell Street when the boy got away from his mother and ran in front of Cooper’s vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
whvoradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on at these destinations
Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TennesseeLoretta Lynn's Ranch. Loretta Lynn, our beloved Kentucky story teller, has built a legacy that will live on. If your heart needs to physically feel a bit closer to her, here's some places that you might want to visit.
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
