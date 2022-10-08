Player of the Game: Valley Christian’s Jon’Trell Mixon

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian’s Jon’Trell Mixon was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Eagles’ 15-6 win over Southern in week eight of the high school football season.



The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Mixon came up with a huge tackle on a Southern punt miscue. It’s a play that set up his one-yard touchdown run to seal the deal which kept Valley Christian undefeated at 8-0.

Valley Christian picked up its first win over Southern in program history.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.



You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.