It seems like once a week in an NFL season, there is one controversial call that has fans riled up, and that came in the Falcons versus Buccaneers Week 5 matchup. Atlanta was down 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Falcons scored 15 points to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to six. With 4:38 left in the game, all Tom Brady had to do was play a five-minute offense to run the clock down and secure the win.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO