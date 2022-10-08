Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah Villanueva
The Salem Witch Trials: How Fear and Hysteria Led to the Deaths of 20 Innocent PeopleTy D.Salem, MA
Related
NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap
We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
NBA・
What Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Said About Joe Mazzulla
The Boston Celtics continued their preseason play on Friday with a second meeting against the Charlotte Hornets and ex-point guard Kemba Walker made an appearance, sitting courtside during the action. Walker, who spent two seasons with the Celtics (2019-2021) after initially agreeing to a four-year max contract worth $141 million,...
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Paul Pierce over the weekend expressed concern about how the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident potentially could affect the Warriors long term. Marcus Smart, however, isn’t very worried about the defending NBA champions. Golden State is dealing with a heavy dose of drama as the start of its title defense...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draymond Green Takes Leave of Absence After Punching Teammate Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green for an indefinite amount of time as the mercurial forward will take a leave of absence from the team. According to ESPN’s NBA reporter Kendra Andrews, Green will be away for at least a few days. Green’s self-imposed absence could...
Patriots’ Next Opponent Reportedly Trades For Pro Bowl Defender
The New England Patriots’ Week 6 opponent added some high-profile defensive help on Sunday. After their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Atlanta reportedly received “late-round...
Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers
The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFC Exec Admits Team ‘Undervalued’ Bailey Zappe During Draft
Bailey Zappe has impressed people in New England — and beyond. The rookie fourth-round quarterback will start for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Zappe, who did not play well during training camp and the preseason, did an admirable job last Sunday in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who now is on injured reserve. The Western Kentucky product completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and almost pulled off an overtime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
NFL Ref Explains Controversial Tom Brady Penalty Late In Bucs Game
It seems like once a week in an NFL season, there is one controversial call that has fans riled up, and that came in the Falcons versus Buccaneers Week 5 matchup. Atlanta was down 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Falcons scored 15 points to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to six. With 4:38 left in the game, all Tom Brady had to do was play a five-minute offense to run the clock down and secure the win.
How Kyler Murray, Cardinals Explained Miscalculation On Final Drive
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the offense thought quarterback Kyler Murray secured the necessary yards to reset the chains in the final minute, but upon failing to do so in the eyes of officials came to “a point of no return” in what ended as a 20-17 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lions Player Taken Away In Ambulance After Scary Scene Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Gillette Stadium was the site of a scary scene in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. Saivion Smith was put onto a backboard and taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary scene early in the first quarter Sunday. Smith, who was covering Hunter Henry, fell to the ground early in the tight end’s route before being attended to by the Lions’ and Patriots’ medical staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Rumors: New Suitor Emerges For Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder
When it became clear that Jae Crowder doesn’t have a future in Phoenix, The Athletic’s Shams Charania pointed to a few of the veteran forward’s former teams as potential landing spots. On Monday, the trusted NBA insider expanded the list. “Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged...
Will This Be Patrice Bergeron’s Final Season? Bruins Captain Weighs In
BRIGHTON, Mass. — While some star athletes in their respective sports elect to go through a retirement tour in their final year as a pro, there isn’t one scheduled yet for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. After dodging retirement questions all last season as the Bruins exited the...
Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game
Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.
Bruins Injuries: Taylor Hall ‘On Track’ For Opener; Matt Grzelcyk Update
BRIGHTON, Mass. — When Taylor Hall suffered an upper-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers, it looked as if he wouldn’t be ready for Boston Bruins opening night. But the forward was not about to let that happen. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he was learning quickly just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Rumors: Patriots Compare Tyquan Thornton To This Wide Receiver
Sunday was an important day for the New England Patriots on multiple fronts. The Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions proved to be a “get right” game for the Patriots, who halted their losing streak at two with a 29-0 win at Gillette Stadium. New England’s defense was excellent against a previously potent Detroit offense and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe proved he can keep the boat afloat until Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury.
Mariners Troll Blue Jays With Drake Video After Stunning Series Win
The Mariners enjoyed one dance at the expense of the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. Seattle punched its ticket to the American League divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over Toronto. The visiting M’s trailed the Jays 8-1 in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series but scored nine runs between the sixth and ninth innings to end the season of the AL’s fourth seed.
Draymond Green Stepping Away From Warriors For Few Days
The fallout from the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole getting leaked has begun. The Golden State Warriors teammates were involved in an altercation during practice that resulted in Green punching Poole. The video of the incident was obtained by TMZ a few days later and showed Poole shoving Green before getting hit.
NESN
Nick Foligno Ready For Whatever Comes Next With Bruins
BRIGHTON, Mass. — Bruins forward Nick Foligno is in unfamiliar territory. Foligno was placed on waivers Sunday afternoon along with Mike Reilly and Chris Wagner. Foligno, a 14-year NHL veteran — has been a captain of an NHL team, has been a leader and was praised for what he brought to the locker room last season despite not having the best on-ice results.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0