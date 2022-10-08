FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW: Week 7 (10/7)
It’s Week 7 of the high school football season! We have highlights from a baker’s dozen worth of games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. The games include…
Lakeland at Dunmore
Valley View at Scranton
Crestwood at Hazleton Area
Dallas at Berwick
Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area
Danville at Montoursville
Mount Carmel at Hughesville
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia
Milton at Bloomsburg
Towanda at Troy
North Schuylkill at Jim Thorpe
Tri-Valley at Nativity
Northwestern Lehigh at PottsvilleCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0