High School

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW: Week 7 (10/7)

By AJ Donatoni
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfA1b_0iQv0VDK00

It’s Week 7 of the high school football season! We have highlights from a baker’s dozen worth of games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. The games include…

Lakeland at Dunmore

Valley View at Scranton

Crestwood at Hazleton Area

Dallas at Berwick

Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area

Danville at Montoursville

Mount Carmel at Hughesville

Southern Columbia at Central Columbia

Milton at Bloomsburg

Towanda at Troy

North Schuylkill at Jim Thorpe

Tri-Valley at Nativity

Northwestern Lehigh at Pottsville

WBRE

Mysterious death of Nevada attorney Susan Winters on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” a family begins a relentless pursuit of justice after the death of attorney Susan Winters is ruled a suicide. Here is a preview of correspondent Josh Mankiewicz’s report: It was a tragic loss — one that might have united a family in grief — instead, it tore them apart […]
NEVADA STATE
WBRE

Crews work on garage fire in Lackawanna County

MADISONVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked on a garage fire in Lackawanna County Monday morning. Crews tell Eyewitness News the call came in around 10:55 a.m. for a garage fire on Hass Pond Raod in Madisonville. According to firefighters, the fire took roughly an hour to knock down. There was road work detouring crews from […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car going 100 mph on I-81 leads to drug arrest, police say

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two people have been arrested after speeding on I-81 while possessing drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 3 around 12:40 a.m. troopers pulled over a car speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone north on Interstate 81. PSP stated they found Shandler […]
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

LLWS President breaks silence on injured player

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The President and CEO of the Little League International World Series, Stephen D. Keener released a statement Thursday regarding Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Utah player who fell from a bunk bed and suffered a severe brain injury. “I want to express, on behalf of the entire Little League International organization, how […]
BASEBALL
WBRE

WBRE

