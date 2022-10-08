ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, OH

Game of the week: Norton hosts Cloverleaf

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPJUk_0iQv0RgQ00

(WJW) — With more than 30,000 votes, the Norton Panther’s hosted the Cloverleaf Colts in a battle for first place in the Metro Athletic Conference. It was the Game of the Week for week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown .

Here are the scores for Week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown

It was fourth and eight on the Cloverleaf 41. The Panther’s went for it but that pass falls incomplete.

On the very next play, Cloverleaf quarterback Oakley Kemp sprinted 60 yards for the opening touchdown.

Later, Cloverleaf was driving again. They go to the air but it’s picked off. Big play for the Panthers.

Norton then takes over. Another fourth down and this time they get it.

That sets up this pitch to Luke Dobbins and he beats everyone to the pile on. Touchdown Norton.

The Panther’s win it 35-14. Both teams are now 6-2.

Cloverleaf was trying to win its first conference title in 51 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Norton, OH
City
Lodi, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Cloverleaf#The Norton Panther#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy