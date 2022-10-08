Game of the week: Norton hosts Cloverleaf

(WJW) — With more than 30,000 votes, the Norton Panther’s hosted the Cloverleaf Colts in a battle for first place in the Metro Athletic Conference. It was the Game of the Week for week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown .

It was fourth and eight on the Cloverleaf 41. The Panther’s went for it but that pass falls incomplete.

On the very next play, Cloverleaf quarterback Oakley Kemp sprinted 60 yards for the opening touchdown.

Later, Cloverleaf was driving again. They go to the air but it’s picked off. Big play for the Panthers.

Norton then takes over. Another fourth down and this time they get it.

That sets up this pitch to Luke Dobbins and he beats everyone to the pile on. Touchdown Norton.

The Panther’s win it 35-14. Both teams are now 6-2.

Cloverleaf was trying to win its first conference title in 51 years.

