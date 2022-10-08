Read full article on original website
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
A bonfire at a high school was caught on video as it exploded, sending shrapnel and pallets nearly 20 feet high in the air. The explosion took place last Wednesday at the A. Crawford Mosley High School annual bonfire in Lynn Haven, Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday was the last day for the PCB Fishing Rodeo. The operations manager for the event says the last three weeks have been a blast. ‘Honestly, it has just been a lot of fishing family fun, and entertainment. You see all kinds of different people that love the sport of fishing and they are coming in here to be a part of the event,” James Pulliam, Operating Director PCB Fishing Rodeo, said.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Panama City community gathered on Saturday afternoon for the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Panama City Quality of Life was the main organizer to put together the festival along with the community partners, businesses, and over 50 volunteers. “We have been planning for almost an […]
Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
Bonifay welcomes the 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo. Parade and rodeo are held Friday and Saturday, watch bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and so much more at the rodeo. photos- Gavin Spain.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a defensive battle, the Bay football team earned a 14-0 home shutout over Marianna on Friday night. Bay improves to 5-1 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 14. Marianna falls to 1-5 and will visit Gadsden County on Friday, October 14.
Family and friends, and even some 4-legged friends, took a single lap around the stadium before receiving a gold medal at the finish line. Members of Emmaus United Methodist Church came together today for what they call "packing Saturday."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The wind and some clouds likely kept the temperatures a little warmer in some locations Sunday morning, but it will all warm up into the 80s again for Sunday with a few locations potentially hitting the mid 80s inland. The cold front that passed through the area late Saturday was to the south of the Big Bend Sunday morning, which will leave high pressure to control our weather for at least the first part of the new work week.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye. The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs will be...
First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
