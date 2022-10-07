Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
tonemadison.com
A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national
The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
nbc15.com
Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after experiencing the impacts of suicide firsthand. Don’s Home Furniture, just off the Beltline in Madison, frequently has chair displays out front. The chairs are, of course, for sale, but during the month of September and through early October the arrangement had a deeper meaning.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
nbc15.com
Madison grocery store providing fresh produce in a food desert plans to expand
Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit. Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Souper Bowls. WWII veteran shares wisdom during his 100th birthday celebration. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:19...
spectrumnews1.com
Stand Down Madison fights veteran homelessness with special 'Day of Relief'
MADISON, Wis. — A special Madison group connects returning armed services members with collaborative care options. Known as Stand Down Madison, the nonprofit annually holds their “Day of Relief” event, where volunteers help at-risk veterans that are falling through the cracks find their footing. “It means that...
nbc15.com
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Eric Toney Calls on Madison to Rescind John Tate’s Appointment to Monitor City Police
Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney is calling on the City of Madison to rescind its decision to hire Evers’ former Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate for their first-ever independent police monitor. Tate, a Racine alderman, spent the last three years freeing some of the state’s most heinous...
Daily Cardinal
Madison Plan Commission proposes zoning code modification to increase equity
A definition change in a Madison zoning code enacted to discourage student renters in residential neighborhoods could increase housing equity and choice, according to the city’s Building Inspection Division. The modification would lift a discriminatory occupancy restriction from the 1960s that aimed to protect low-density single-family neighborhoods from higher-occupancy...
Hundreds gather in Waukesha following first week of Darrell Brooks trial
It's been an emotional week in Waukesha as the Darrell Brooks trial started. Despite the challenges, the city hosted the Waukesha Unlocked event.
wgtd.org
Paranormal experiences occuring at the former City Hall building in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
(WGTD) - Elkhorn, Wisconsin, A town rich in history and tradition, has had some strange paranormal occurrences take place in its former City Hall building. The building is currently going through a remodel, and is now occupied by the Walworth County Historical Society. (Video) WGTD sat down with some of...
wwisradio.com
Powwow To Be Held In Madison For Indigenous Peoples’ Day
A powwow will be held in Madison tomorrow for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Monday will be Wisconsin’s fourth annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The day was started in 2019 by Governor Tony Evers who proclaimed that Wisconsin recognizes and apologizes “for the tragedies inflicted upon Native American communities through the former federal Indian boarding school policies.” Events to recognize the day will be held around the state. The powwow in Madison will begin at 7pm Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Indigenous Student Center.
spectrumnews1.com
Nine Madison high school classes shift online amid teacher shortage
MADISON, Wis. — A handful of high school classes is switching to virtual learning in the Madison Metropolitan School District because of the teacher shortage. Currently, the district has more than 100 openings at its 53 schools. Madison, like so many other districts across the state and across the country, is struggling to fill all its open positions.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
captimes.com
Far Breton Bakery set to rise on Madison's north side this winter
A former northside butcher shop is set to become a sweet French-style bakery next year, as Marie Young prepares to open a brick and mortar location of her four-year-old shop. Young opened Far Breton Bakery in 2019 as a mobile operation. She has most recently been vending on Fridays and Saturdays out of a food cart at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side, as well as the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sundays.
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
nbc15.com
Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch. Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road. Dispatch didn’t say how many...
nbc15.com
18-year-old accused of kidnapping at Madison park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested after a meeting in a Madison park turned into a kidnapping where the victim was driven to another town and attacked over the weekend, according to a police report. The kidnapping happened on Sunday when the suspect and victim, who...
x1071.com
Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
seehafernews.com
Madison Police Looking For Stabbing Suspect
Madison police are looking for a stabbing suspect. Police say a 46-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near Warner Park over the weekend. Police say the stabbing happened during a fight involving a group of teenagers on Northport Drive. Police say they know who the suspect...
