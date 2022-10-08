Read full article on original website
Lansing shooting: Person shot, killed at south suburban Planet Fitness, police say
A person was fatally shot at a suburban Planet Fitness, police said.
Indiana man charged after caught on video throwing, punching puppy in Lincoln Park: Chicago police
Surveillance video from Sept. 22 in Lincoln Park shows a man getting out of a van, opening the trunk, and pulling a puppy out.
Activists call for federal investigation after girl attacked in Washington Park
CPD is looking for the man accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in Washington Park last week.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed during fight in Loop, police say
Two men were fighting downtown when one pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.
Man killed in Harvey shooting
HARVEY, Ill. - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey. Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds...
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Chicago woman found shot in her car in Bolingbrook, dies from injuries
Police in Bolingbrook are asking for help from the public as they try to solve the murder of a Chicago woman who was shot in her car on Thursday night.
Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
Death investigation underway after woman found with gunshot wounds in car in Bolingbrook
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in a car in Bolingbrook. According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehcile in the 800 block of Poplar Lane and found a car 100 feet off the roadway on a grassy area.Officers found a 32-year-old Chicago woman in the drivers seat with several gunshot wounds. Police later identified her as Cristina Lahoz, of Chicago.She was taken to a local hospital where she died.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to some of Lahoz's close friends who said she was very loved."I would do anything for...
Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected.
Teen shot in stomach while walking on sidewalk on South Side, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk in the city's Gresham neighborhood Saturday.
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
Search underway for driver who hit and killed a man in Griffith Park following dispute
According to police, the woman – behind the wheel of the vehicle – hit the man and kept driving after the two were involved in some sort of dispute. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims. Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. In each incident the victims...
8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana
Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why. "I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."
Retrial case dismissed for daycare worker previously convicted then released in baby's death
All charges have been dropped against a daycare worker convicted of killing a 14-month-old baby in 2005.
Car crashes into Chicago River after driver loses control on SW Side, police say
The driver was able to get out and get to dry land, and was not hurt, according to police.
Woman attacked, punched in face while on CTA Brown Line on North Side, Chicago police say
The victim said she was sitting in her seat on the train when an unidentified man punched her in the mouth.
Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report
A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
