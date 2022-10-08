Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Sooners Football: Texas tramples OU, 49-0
The Texas Longhorns broke a four-game losing streak to their Red River rivals Saturday, blanking the Oklahoma Sooners in a 49-0 blowout. With starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel sidelined following an injury a week earlier, OU never mounted a legitimate threat on offense. The Sooners started backup QB Davis Beville, but whatever limited success they could muster came from running direct snaps to players from the other skill positions. OU netted 156 yards on the ground, running the ball 42 times for the game.
Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Texas: Game thread and how to watch
Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!. The Oklahoma Sooners are struggling. The Texas Longhorns have shown some life, but they don’t have a single vote in the AP Poll to show for it. This translates to an event that is not garnering the national attention to which we are all accustomed.
Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Texas: Red River Q&A with Burnt Orange Nation
With both teams sitting at 3-2 and unranked, the Red River Rivalry/Shootout/Showdown/whatever between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns is lacking a bit of luster. With that said, the hatred between these teams and fan bases with never subside, and the intrigue still remains. Here to discuss the opponent is Gerald Goodridge of Burnt Orange Nation.
