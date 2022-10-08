Read full article on original website
Related
Rosa Gill, candidate for NC House District 33
Who will be the next NC House representative from District 33? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the Nov. 8 election with our voter guide.
Do you want to see Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley attack what matters to you? Here’s what to know about tonight’s debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – You will have your one chance tonight to see North Carolina’s leading candidates for the U.S. Senate debate the issues face to face as they try to win your attention before you head to the ballot box. The only scheduled debate between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd will be […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
westerniowatoday.com
North Carolina Senate debate sees Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley face off for the first time
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — On Friday, North Carolina voters will see their candidates for Senate face off for the first and probably only time. The debate, hosted by Spectrum News 1, will take place in Raleigh and will start at 8 p.m. ET. Former state chief justice and Democratic candidate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
cbs17
Durham Tech updates future affordable housing plan
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College is releasing updated renderings for its future affordable housing complex. The one to three bedroom apartments will be located near Briggs Avenue and Lawson Street in Durham. Durham Tech leaders say there’s a big need for affordable homes as many students and people in its neighboring community are struggling to make ends meet.
No car title for more than a year kept car parked for Triangle traveling nurse
"It was sitting in the garage. I couldn't drive it, I couldn't trade it in. I couldn't sell it because I didn't have the title."
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
Dix Park pow wow brings together NC tribes ... and generations of Native Americans
Nearly 100 dancers entered the event’s various dance competitions. All of North Carolina’s state-recognized tribes were represented at the event.
cbs17
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
Wake County real estate lending slows – is a housing crash coming?
RALEIGH – Now with another month of better-than-expected jobs numbers coming in on Friday, the Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise interest rates, economist Dr. Michael Walden told WRAL TechWire on Friday. And that could have continued impact on housing and labor markets, including in the Triangle. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ghfalcon.com
Wake County Considers School Start Time Changes
Wake County re-evaluated its current K-12 start and end times on September 26th with a highly-suggested alternative: both starting and ending school later for all grade levels. The school system is currently debating whether or not starting school at 7:25 a.m. is reasonable. Edward McFarland, the county’s chief academic advancement...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Goldsboro, NC USA
I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
WRAL
Tracking Triangle housing market trends
The price of homes in Wake County rose slightly last month, even though fewer people are buying. The median price for a home in September was $465,000. It's up $10,000 compared to August. WRAL TechWire's Jason Parker joined WRAL News at 7 p.m. to put the numbers in perspective. The...
cbs17
Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
cbs17
Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
cbs17
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
WRAL
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Comments / 0