ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Elections
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
cbs17

Durham Tech updates future affordable housing plan

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College is releasing updated renderings for its future affordable housing complex. The one to three bedroom apartments will be located near Briggs Avenue and Lawson Street in Durham. Durham Tech leaders say there’s a big need for affordable homes as many students and people in its neighboring community are struggling to make ends meet.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Day#The Wake County Elections
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ghfalcon.com

Wake County Considers School Start Time Changes

Wake County re-evaluated its current K-12 start and end times on September 26th with a highly-suggested alternative: both starting and ending school later for all grade levels. The school system is currently debating whether or not starting school at 7:25 a.m. is reasonable. Edward McFarland, the county’s chief academic advancement...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Goldsboro, NC USA

I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Tracking Triangle housing market trends

The price of homes in Wake County rose slightly last month, even though fewer people are buying. The median price for a home in September was $465,000. It's up $10,000 compared to August. WRAL TechWire's Jason Parker joined WRAL News at 7 p.m. to put the numbers in perspective. The...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy