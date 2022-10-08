Friday prep report: Munford stays unbeaten with win over Southwind

How the Power 15 fared

1. Munford (8-0) defeated No. 12 Southwind, 31-14, on Friday.

2. Collierville (7-1) lost to No. 8 Houston, 34-6, on Thursday.

3. Covington (6-1) defeated Bolivar Central, 49-6, on Friday.

4. Lausanne (5-1) was idle.

5. MASE (7-0) defeated Middleton, 68-0, on Friday.

6. Bartlett (6-2) defeated Cordova, 38-0, on Friday.

7. MUS (5-2) was idle.

8. Houston (6-2) defeated No. 2 Collierville, 34-6, on Thursday.

9. Germantown (6-2) defeated Arlington, 33-3, on Friday.

10. Melrose (6-1) defeated Wooddale, 50-0, on Friday.

11. Fairley (8-0) defeated Mitchell, 60-6, on Thursday.

12. Southwind (5-2) lost to No. 1 Munford, 31-14, on Friday.

13. Freedom Prep (7-1) defeated Middle College, 33-0, on Thursday.

14. CBHS (4-3) was idle.

15. Craigmont (7-1) defeated Westwood, 34-0, on Thursday.

Friday’s scores

Bartlett 38, Cordova 0

Briarcrest 35, PURE Youth 6

Brighton 44, Kingsbury 8

Central 41, Overton 0

Covington 49, Bolivar Central 6

DeSoto Central 15, Center Hill 12

Fayette Academy 49, FACS 17

Germantown 33, Arlington 3

Lake Cormorant 42, Saltillo (Miss.) 18

Lewisburg 27, Hernando 16

MASE 68, Middleton 0

Melrose 50, Wooddale 0

Munford 31, Southwind 14

Olive Branch 30, Horn Lake 7

Ridgeway 10, Kirby 3

Southaven 28, South Panola 21

Tipton-Rosemark 27, Harding 14

Whitehaven 26, White Station 19

Thursday’s scores

Craigmont 34, Westwood 0

Davidson Academy 49, Northpoint 20

Dyersburg 32, Booker T. Washington 8

East 28, Douglass 8

Fairley 60, Mitchell 6

Freedom Prep 33, Middle College 0

Houston 34, Collierville

Sheffield 22, Raleigh-Egypt 0

Summaries

(1) Munford 31, (12) Southwind 14: Jordan Bell’s 94-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the highlight as Munford improved to 8-0 and 4-0 in Region 8-5A play.

Braxton Sharp also had a touchdown run for the Cougars, who are ranked fourth in the state in their classification. Southwind falls to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the region.

(3) Covington 49, Bolivar Central 6: The state’s third-ranked Class 3A team continued to roll, winning its sixth in a row after a season-opening loss to Munford and wrapping up the regular-season title in Region 7-3A.

Jamarion Dowell ran for three touchdowns in the first quarter, scoring from 12, 5 and 67 yards out. A.C. Mason-Young returned a fumble for a score for the second game in a row and Braden Gover and Skylan Smith also had touchdown runs.

Covington has allowed just 19 points in its six victories.

(5) MASE 68, Middleton 0: The Phoenix improved to 7-0 and, amazingly, shut out their seventh straight opponent. The 68 points also established a school record.

(6) Bartlett 38, Cordova 0: Geron Johnson scored twice in the first quarter as the Panthers (6-2, 4-1 Region 8-6A) took control early.

Johnson scored on runs of 33 and 2 yards on either side of Braylen Ragland’s 35-yard scoring pass to Jeremiah Reed as Bartlett built an early 21-0 lead. Terrell Neal then added a 1-yard run in the second quarter before Marco Tyson’s 44-yard fumble return made it 35-0. Zach Clutch then capped off the scoring with a 34-yard field goal.

Bartlett outgained the Wolves, 281-46. Cordova is now 1-6 and 0-5.

(8) Houston 34, (2) Collierville 6 (Thursday): Playing in front of what coach James Thomas called one of the best crowds in Houston High history, the Mustangs put on a performance worthy of that support. And now, the region playoff race is as clear as mud.

Damon Sisa scored three touchdowns and led a punishing running game as the Mustangs, ranked eighth in the Daily Memphian Power 15, defeated arch-rival Collierville. It’s the first loss of the year for the Dragons, who were ranked second in the Power 15 and second in the state in Class 6A. It also ends Collierville’s 17-game regular-season winning streak.

“I saw it all week long in practice,” Thomas said of his team’s readiness to get back onto the field following a 10-point loss to Bartlett on Sept. 30. “Any loss is a loss if you don’t learn from it. We thought we could run it and throw it against them. We changed a couple of things up front and we ran it just like we wanted to.”

Sisa — a junior who finished with 174 yards on 20 carries — scored on runs of 32 and 33 yards in the first half and later added a 28-yard scamper to take his season touchdown total to 17. The Mustangs ran for 300 yards and averaged just over eight yards per carry against a Dragons defense that came into the game allowing just 49.6 yards per game on the ground.

Quarterback Chandler Day also got into the act, scoring on a 50-yard run. Day, a sophomore, also threw a 6-yard touchdown to D.J. Miller that gave Houston (6-2) a 20-0 halftime lead.

Both teams will be idle next week due to fall break, leaving two more games to help sort out the region picture. Collierville and Houston are now both 4-1 in the league, as is Bartlett, which defeated Cordova on Friday.

The top four finishers advance to the playoffs.

(9) Germantown 33, Arlington 3: B.J. Blake had two touchdown runs, Oziel Hernandez kicked two field goals and the Red Devils (6-2, 3-2 Region 8-6A) pulled away late for an important victory.

Jamarion Morrow also had a touchdown run for the Red Devils while Isaiah Tate, who returned from an injury, threw a scoring pass to his twin brother Israel. Hernandez added late field goals of 30 and 42 yards and now has nine, more than any player in the area.

Arlington falls to 4-4 and 2-3.

(11) Fairley 60, Mitchell 6 (Thursday): The Bulldogs improved to 8-0, setting up a huge game against Freedom Prep next week for the Region 8-2A championship. Both teams are 5-0 in league play and are ranked fifth and eighth respectively in the state.

The War Eagles (7-1) defeated Middle College, 33-0, in a non-region contest on Thursday.

(15) Craigmont 34, Westwood 0 (Thursday): Martavious Scales ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs (7-1) bounced back from last week’s loss to Melrose.

Central 41, Overton 0: Major Wright earned the 150th victory of his coaching career as the Warriors (5-3, 4-1) took control early against the Wolverines (3-5, 2-3) in Region 8-5A.

Ricky Isom opened the scoring for Central with a 79-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and then added TD runs of 5 and 13 yards. Law Wright, the coach’s son, tossed scoring passes of 36 yards to Yasir Muhammad and 25 to Khmari Johnson.

Afterward, the players presented Wright with the game ball to commemorate his victory. Central is his fourth coaching stop in the city, having previously been in charge at White Station, Briarcrest and Raleigh-Egypt.

DeSoto Central 15, Center Hill 12: The Jaguars (4-3, 2-1 MHSAA 1-6A) forced a late turnover with Center Hill inside the 10-yard line to secure the victory.

Lewisburg 27, Hernando 16: Gunner Gilmore threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Gashk in the first half and the got the go-ahead points on a 7-yard run late in the third quarter as the Patriots improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 1-6A.

Coleman Dowell’s 15-yard scoring run in the fourth sealed it for Lewisburg. For the Tigers, Christopher Jones and Tyler Starnes combined for a 53-yard touchdown pass.

Sheffield 22, Raleigh-Egypt 0 (Thursday): Kenyon “Bam” Spearman ran for 180 yards and scored all three touchdowns as the Knights (6-2, 5-0) all but clinched the Region 8-3A title with the victory over the Pharaohs (6-2, 4-1).

Mark Joseph added 132 yards of total offense and intercepted his eighth pass of the season as Sheffield held Raleigh-Egypt to just 99 yards. The Knights play Northpoint in a non-league game next week before wrapping up against Douglass, which is winless in league play.

Tipton-Rosemark 27, Harding 14: The Rebels (1-6, 1-4 Division 2-A West) picked up their first victory of the season while keeping the Lions (0-8, 0-4) winless.

Trezevant 18, Memphis Business Academy 6 (Thursday): Leterrance Branigan ran for 122 yards and two scores and Deontez McKinley threw a 47-yard touchdown to Jayleen Benson as the Bears improved to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 8-3A.

Joshua Grant led Trezevant’s defense with seven tackles, three for lost yardage.

Box scores

Lewisburg 27, Hernando 16

HHS -Jackson Uselton 24 FG

HHS -Brody Martin 25 run (Uselton kick)

LHS -Lucas Gashk 9 pass from Gunner Gilmore (Robert Becker kick)

LHS -Becker 23 FG

HHS -Tyler Starnes 53 pass from Christopher Jones (kick blocked)

LHS -Becker 31 FG

LHS -Gilmore 7 run (Becker kick)

LHS -Coleman Dowell 15 run (Becker kick)

First downs: Hernando 13; Lewisburg 16.

Rushing: Hernando 43-150; Lewisburg 29-98.

Passing: Hernando 6-12-1-74; Lewisburg 12-28-1-123.

Hernando rushing: Brody Martin 17-83; Andrew Wood 8-34; Christopher Jones 16-32; Tommy Brown 1-3; Tyler Starnes 1-(-2).

Lewisburg rushing: Gunner Gilmore 18-55; Coleman Dowell 8-39; D.J. Green 2-4; team 1-0.

Hernando passing: Christopher Jones 6-11-1-74; Landon Speck 0-1-0-0.

Lewisburg passing: Gunner Gilmore 12-28-1-123.

Hernando receiving: Tommy Brown 3-25; Tyer Starnes 2-49; Saxtin Douglas 1-0.

Lewisburg receiving: Easton Fesmire 4-55; D.J. Green 3-27; Chase Willing 2-16; Matthew Osteen 2-16; Lucas Gashk 1-9.

Records: Hernando 3-4 (0-3 MHSAA 1-6A); Lewisburg 4-3 (2-1).

(8) Houston 34, (2) Collierville 6 (Thursday)

HHS -Damon Sisa 32 run (kick blocked)

HHS -Sisa 33 run (George Vezina kick)

HHS -D.J. Miller 6 pass from Chandler Day (Vezina kick)

HHS -Sisa 28 run (Vezina kick)

HHS -Day 50 run (Vezina kick)

CHS -Ari Bethea 4 run (kick failed)

First downs: Collierville 11; Houston 20.

Rushing: Collierville 16-84; Houston 37-300.

Passing: Collierville 11-24-0-124; Houston 7-12-2-46.

Collierville rushing: Ari Bethea 4-46; Andy Bell 4-28; Logan Johns 3-9; Logan Davis 3-8; Noah Flaskamp 1-2; Joakim Dodson 1-(-11).

Houston rushing: Damon Sisa 20-174; Chandler Day 5-84; Drew Haynes 7-39; Maddoc McCarter 2-(-6); Shawne Jones 1-0.

Collierville passing: Logan Johns 8-18-0-118; Grant Troutman 2-3-0-2; Ari Bethea 1-2-0-18; team 0-1-0-(-14).

Houston passing: Chandler Day 7-11-2-69; team 0-1-0-(-29).

Collierville receiving: Logan Davis 4-36; Joakim Dodson 3-20; Noah Flaskamp 2-70; Eli Sisson 1-17; Caison Crouse 1-(-3).

Houston receiving: D.J. Miller 2-29; Triston Lurry 2-25; Brock Vice 1-18; Brady Weatherly 1-2.

Records: Collierville 7-1 (4-1 Region 8-6A); Houston 6-2 (4-1).