ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stonehillskyhawks.com

Wagner Breaks Open Win Over Field Hockey in Second Half, 8-0

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (October 9, 2022) – Wagner College broke open a one goal game at the half with a five-goal third quarter on its way to an 8-0 victory over Stonehill College to remain atop the Northeast Conference field hockey standings at Wagner Field Hockey Complex this afternoon.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
stonehillskyhawks.com

St. Francis Brooklyn Rallies Past Volleyball, 3-1

EASTON, Mass. (October 8, 2022) – St. Francis Brooklyn College rebounded after Stonehill College won the first set by reeling off the next three to claim a 3-1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19) triumph in Northeast Conference volleyball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this evening. St. Francis...
BROOKLYN, NY
stonehillskyhawks.com

Stonehill MXC Competes In New England XC Championship

DORCHESTER, Mass. (October 8, 2022) – The Stonehill College men's cross country team ran today in the Men's Varsity race at Franklin Park in the New England Cross Country Championship. The race had a total of 20 top teams competing, and the Skyhawks took home ninth place overall, beating out other competing teams including UMass Lowell, Southern New Hampshire University, and Bryant University. Stonehill finished with 245 points at the event, with three runners making it into the top 50 overall.
EASTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy