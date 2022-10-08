ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Friday Night Lights: Green Devils Dominate Seminole

After a few weeks of rain-soaked games and an entire week’s schedule altered completely by Hurricane Ian, the dawn of October meant a return to Friday night football in good weather with local teams hitting the field literally from one side of the state to the other. The only...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures

TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Largo, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Seminole, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seminole, FL
Seminole, FL
Football
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete Pier hosts Rays watch parties this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans can catch the next two Wild Card series games at the St. Pete Pier this weekend. It's the official watch party site for the Rays who are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card series. Tampa Bay is playing a best-of-three-round game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
markerzone.com

TAMPA'S IAN COLE RESPONDS TO THE ANONYMOUS GROOMING ALLEGATIONS

Earlier today, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman was accused of sexual abuse and grooming of a then underage girl. The identity of the accuser was withheld, and Cole has since been suspended by the club -- with pay. In light of these allegations, Cole released a statement through his agent, Kevin...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

USF studying evacuation behavior after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida researchers are looking into why some people may choose to ride out a storm and ignore evacuation orders. A team of researchers will be conducting interviews and surveying anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. The goal is to ensure the team has...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#American Football#Northeast High School#Bulls#Seminole Warhawks
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa teen accused of bringing electronic stun weapon to school

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a 14-year-old girl who allegedly was carrying an electronic stun weapon, the Tampa Police Department said Monday afternoon. The girl, an 8th grader at Stewart Middle Magnet School, was seen by a parent activating the device at a school bus stop, according to a department news release. It reportedly was designed to look like a lipstick case, and it was not used on or aimed at any one person.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified

Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
LAKELAND, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian

While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy