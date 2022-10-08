Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Judge Has Accepted a Second Plea for a Man Accused of Child Rape in a Case with Lost EvidenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
Annual Los Alamos Ski Swap Set For Oct. 29 At Los Alamos Middle School
1:00 p.m. – 4:00pm. Public Sales open. Come and purchase your new or swapped gear. Sunday, Oct 30. 1:00-3:00 p.m. Pick-up for unsold equipment and pick up payment for sold equipment. Special pre-sale access time for those who sign up and volunteer for the swap. Contact Tim Brown tjbrown73@gmail.com...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Community Winds Planning For Annual Holiday Prism Concert
The Los Alamos Community Winds is beginning to plan for its annual Holiday Prism Concert. The performance will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at Crossroads Bible Church. As always, LACW would like to feature a diverse set of performers from the greater Los Alamos community. We have spots open on the program for soloists and ensembles of any kind. The only requirement is that the musical presentation must have a holiday or winter theme. In the past we have had a wide variety of offerings from vocalists and handbell choir to more exotic instruments like Chinese Harp and Theremin. If you are interested in joining us for the annual holiday celebration, please contact LACW at info@lacw.org. Courtesy photo.
Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid 50th anniversary
The weather has been less than favorable when it comes to the 50th Balloon Fiesta.
losalamosreporter.com
Second Cohort Of Los Alamos Business Accelerator Program Underway
Los Alamos County Economic Development Administrator Dan Ungerleider addresses the second cohort of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator. Photo Courtesy LACDC. The second cohort of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator has been meeting weekly at projectY cowork in Los Alamos and connecting with a variety of existing local business owners, Los Alamos County staff, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UNM-Los Alamos, and other business advisors.
losalamosreporter.com
Exploring The Area From The Sky: Photos By Eric Burnside
Local Los Alamos photographer Eric Burnside recently explored parts of the Northern New Mexico landscape with the aid of a pilot friend and created a gallery of photos viewing ground from a different perspective. Photo by Eric Burnside. The Main Hill Road near Anderson Overlook. Photo by Eric Burnside. The...
Balloons take to the sky during last day of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend. At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing took place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions. During the meeting, officials raised a yellow flag, but […]
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
KRQE News 13
Weather prompts shelter advisory for Day 8 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is the eighth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon. The weather forced Saturday’s morning launch to be canceled. At 6:29 p.m. Saturday, officials said severe weather is anticipated for the night, and they are asking visitors to seek shelter. The evening glow has been canceled for Saturday.
thetrek.co
CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert
We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
KOAT 7
Balloon glow canceled for Saturday
Saturday's Balloon Glow event at Balloon Fiesta Park has been canceled, due to rain in the area. The drone and fireworks show is still set to go on, as scheduled. Officials at Balloon Fiesta Park continue to monitor weather conditions in the area. KOAT will provide updates, regarding the drone and fireworks show, as details are made available.
losalamosreporter.com
New Retrospective Exhibit At Step Up Gallery Features 45 Years Of Figurative Work By Artist Carole Belliveau
‘The Beating Heart of a Dove’, a mixed media piece by Carole Belliveau. Courtesy photo. Step Up Gallery is thrilled to announce a new retrospective exhibit opening on Oct. 14, “The Road Taken, a 45-year Journey” by Carole Belliveau. The exhibit will focus on Belliveau’s captivating female figure paintings which are embellished with Gold and Silver Leaf. To provide the historical background of Belliveau’s artistic journey, award-winning dolls representing her early days will also be on display.
Customers see hiccup in Park and Ride service during Balloon Fiesta’s first weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After getting complaints that people waited two hours for buses at the Coronado Center Park and Ride last weekend and arrived late for Balloon Fiesta, KRQE decided to check out the system Friday morning. “I think it’s moving really fast. I’m very happy with it,” said Melissa, a visitor waiting in line. […]
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Announces 2022 Homecoming Parade Winners.
The Class of 2024 float took first place in the 2024 Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Members of the Class of 2024 pose before the start of the Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The float created by the Los Alamos High School Olions garnered second place. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The...
KOAT 7
Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park
Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
Albuquerque talent agency, Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico turn kids into models for a day
Some kids going through cancer treatment got to forget about their troubles for a day.
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
losalamosreporter.com
Scooter, Sky And Peanut Are Waiting For You At The Los Alamos Animal Shelter
Los Alamos Animal Shelter Public Safety Aide Miki Moreno is anxious to see her canine wards adopted out. So much so that she is using some creative posts to get the word out about them and Scooter, seen here, can’t wait to meet his new family.The shelter hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, closed Wednesday. For more information, call (505) 662-8179. Courtesy Los Alamos Animal Shelter.
