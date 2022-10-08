ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Annual Los Alamos Ski Swap Set For Oct. 29 At Los Alamos Middle School

1:00 p.m. – 4:00pm. Public Sales open. Come and purchase your new or swapped gear. Sunday, Oct 30. 1:00-3:00 p.m. Pick-up for unsold equipment and pick up payment for sold equipment. Special pre-sale access time for those who sign up and volunteer for the swap. Contact Tim Brown tjbrown73@gmail.com...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Community Winds Planning For Annual Holiday Prism Concert

The Los Alamos Community Winds is beginning to plan for its annual Holiday Prism Concert. The performance will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at Crossroads Bible Church. As always, LACW would like to feature a diverse set of performers from the greater Los Alamos community. We have spots open on the program for soloists and ensembles of any kind. The only requirement is that the musical presentation must have a holiday or winter theme. In the past we have had a wide variety of offerings from vocalists and handbell choir to more exotic instruments like Chinese Harp and Theremin. If you are interested in joining us for the annual holiday celebration, please contact LACW at info@lacw.org. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Second Cohort Of Los Alamos Business Accelerator Program Underway

Los Alamos County Economic Development Administrator Dan Ungerleider addresses the second cohort of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator. Photo Courtesy LACDC. The second cohort of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator has been meeting weekly at projectY cowork in Los Alamos and connecting with a variety of existing local business owners, Los Alamos County staff, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UNM-Los Alamos, and other business advisors.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Government
City
Los Alamos, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Exploring The Area From The Sky: Photos By Eric Burnside

Local Los Alamos photographer Eric Burnside recently explored parts of the Northern New Mexico landscape with the aid of a pilot friend and created a gallery of photos viewing ground from a different perspective. Photo by Eric Burnside. The Main Hill Road near Anderson Overlook. Photo by Eric Burnside. The...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloons take to the sky during last day of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend. At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing took place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions. During the meeting, officials raised a yellow flag, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Weather prompts shelter advisory for Day 8 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is the eighth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon. The weather forced Saturday’s morning launch to be canceled. At 6:29 p.m. Saturday, officials said severe weather is anticipated for the night, and they are asking visitors to seek shelter. The evening glow has been canceled for Saturday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
thetrek.co

CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert

We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon glow canceled for Saturday

Saturday's Balloon Glow event at Balloon Fiesta Park has been canceled, due to rain in the area. The drone and fireworks show is still set to go on, as scheduled. Officials at Balloon Fiesta Park continue to monitor weather conditions in the area. KOAT will provide updates, regarding the drone and fireworks show, as details are made available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

New Retrospective Exhibit At Step Up Gallery Features 45 Years Of Figurative Work By Artist Carole Belliveau

‘The Beating Heart of a Dove’, a mixed media piece by Carole Belliveau. Courtesy photo. Step Up Gallery is thrilled to announce a new retrospective exhibit opening on Oct. 14, “The Road Taken, a 45-year Journey” by Carole Belliveau. The exhibit will focus on Belliveau’s captivating female figure paintings which are embellished with Gold and Silver Leaf. To provide the historical background of Belliveau’s artistic journey, award-winning dolls representing her early days will also be on display.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS Announces 2022 Homecoming Parade Winners.

The Class of 2024 float took first place in the 2024 Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Members of the Class of 2024 pose before the start of the Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The float created by the Los Alamos High School Olions garnered second place. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park

Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Scooter, Sky And Peanut Are Waiting For You At The Los Alamos Animal Shelter

Los Alamos Animal Shelter Public Safety Aide Miki Moreno is anxious to see her canine wards adopted out. So much so that she is using some creative posts to get the word out about them and Scooter, seen here, can’t wait to meet his new family.The shelter hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, closed Wednesday. For more information, call (505) 662-8179. Courtesy Los Alamos Animal Shelter.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

