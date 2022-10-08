No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin flexes its football muscles with rout of state-ranked Glenwood

The game may not have lived up to the hype of two state-ranked football teams, but the No. 1 team in the state sure did.

Sacred Heart-Griffin, the top-ranked team in The Association Press’ Class 4A statewide poll, beat 6A No. 6 Chatham Glenwood 49-0 on Friday night in a Central State Eight Conference game at Ken Leonard Field.

“I believed in my team and I thought if we played Cyclone football, they were not catching up to us,” SHG senior Bill Sanders said. “We played for the shutout tonight. The whole week, we talked about we can’t let them score; this is our field.”

Glenwood receiver Tyzhon Randall and running back Galashky Blaise returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 3, but the Titans didn’t even get to the SHG 40-yard line in the first half. By halftime, the Cyclones (7-0) led 35-0.

It was the third shutout for SHG this season and the first time Glenwood (5-2) was held to less than 14 points. Perhaps no player was happier than Cyclones’ senior lineman John Jones.

“At halftime, we had to stay locked in and remember that the score is still 0-0, no matter what the scoreboard says,” Jones said through a wide smile. “(Assistant coach Chad Anderson) says, ‘The scoreboard lies’ so we just had to stay locked in.”

SHG quarterback Ty Lott finished 14-of-21 for 238 yards with two touchdowns while the Cyclones’ leading receiver, Madixx Morris, caught five passes for 123 yards and two TDs.

“I definitely like where we’re at right now, but I think we can still improve and I think all our players would say that,” Lott said, before adding. “Our defense had a really great game.”

Pure domination

Already trailing 7-0 after SHG’s Richard Jackson scored a 50-yard touchdown run on the game’s first snap, Glenwood’s first possession was stopped on a holding penalty and SHG’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Titans’ second. Four plays later, Sanders had a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Cyclones a 14-0 lead with 4 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first quarter.

Glenwood’s third drive saw the Titans whistled for a personal foul, which backed Glenwood from what would have been a third-and-1 into a third-and-16. After seven plays, Jackson sprinted 20 yards for a 21-0 lead then Morris caught a 44-yard TD pass following Glenwood’s next punt. Glenwood quarterback Jack Knudson was intercepted by DeAndre Stewart and Morris caught a 16-yard TD to cap a four-play drive and send the Cyclones into halftime up 35-0.

Glenwood’s offensive penalty yardage in the first quarter (three for 30) matched its offensive output. Things got marginally better for the Titans in the second quarter with 73 yards of offense, but the group was backed up 15 yards on two more penalties (one on a kickoff return).

Meanwhile, SHG had 154 yards of offense in just the first quarter alone and amassed 287 by halftime.

“We’ve got a real good team,” SHG coach Ken Leonard said. “We’re very explosive. It’s one of the best teams we’ve had. Now I can say it, it’s one of the best and how we do in the playoffs will top it all off. Our defense is getting better and our kicking game is excellent.”

Friday’s game was just the fourth shutout in the 30-game Central State Eight Conference series between the schools. The last time a team won by shutout was SHG’s 42-0 win in 2017.

Sanders and Jackson combined for nine carries, 105 yards and four TDs. Most of those yards came early until SHG established its passing game.

“We saw their pinching formation so we thought it was going to be an outside run but we thought we’d primarily pass this game … and we took what they gave us,” Sanders said.

Match made

Octobers used to be basketball preparation time for Jones. Last year was the first time he played football since elementary school.

Why?

“That man right there: coach Leonard,” Jones said.

Leonard, standing just feet away, chuckled and said, “He couldn’t make the basketball team.”

Jones concurred.

Jones, a starting defensive lineman and offensive guard and listed at 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, credits 2022 graduate Noah Gray for taking Jones under his wing last season.

“Last year was my first year starting in my first year of football and he kind of guided me for this year and made me the player I am today,” Jones said of Gray.

But still, he didn’t think he’d be playing football — let alone starting for last year’s Class 4A state runner-up Cyclones. But how does this compare to his original love?

“It feels like I’m dreaming right now; it’s crazy,” Jones said. “Definitely (feels better than basketball). And I don’t get in trouble for hitting anybody.”

