Jacksonville, FL

Ponte Vedra-Bishop Kenny high school football takeaways: Ben Burk, Sharks win thriller

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

Wyatt Rogers stepped into the huddle and listened for the words he said he'd been waiting to hear since the fall of 2021.

"We've had that play planned since midseason last year," Rogers said. "I've been waiting for a moment to get that play."

Rogers hauled in the game-winning two-point play from quarterback Ben Burk with 2.3 seconds remaining, after a wild deflected touchdown from Burk to Cole Madson had set up the conversion, as Ponte Vedra stunned Bishop Kenny in Friday night's 32-31 high school football thriller on the St. Johns River.

Fueled by a rampant second-half ground game and clutch down-the-stretch passes from Burk on a 65-yard two-minute drill, the Sharks chomped back from two touchdowns down to deal the host Crusaders (6-1) their first defeat.

Now, a Ponte Vedra (3-3) team only four days removed from a heart-breaking loss against Flagler Palm Coast can claim the biggest victory yet of its 2022 season, and among the most memorable to date in Sharks coach Steve Price's year and a half with the team.

"Our kids don't have any quit," Price said. "They will not quit."

That they didn't.

PONTE VEDRA'S FANTASTIC FINISH

With just four minutes remaining, Bishop Kenny led 31-17 and seemed in control.

But Burk brought Ponte Vedra back within a score on a 3-yard touchdown rush, and after sacks by Maddux Babin and Mack Gray sent Bishop Kenny to a three-and-out, the Sharks regained possession at their 35 with 1:40 to play.

Burk connected with Rogers four times on the final drive, including a 26-yard pass to convert second and 25, and the Sharks also survived a fumbled exchange.

With eight seconds to go and the ball on the BK 5, Burk floated a pass to the end zone that was tipped high into the air by Crusaders defender Jayden Harris and finally grabbed by a leaping Madson.

"I was like, 'Oh, man, it's going to be up to the receiver,'" Burk said. "I let him go up for it and get it, and he did."

Price never hesitated about going for two, saying afterward, "We were going to score."

They did. Burk instantly fired to Rogers in the flat, and the senior receiver plowed through a wall of Crusaders to reach into the end zone. Bishop Kenny got one more snap, but Gray and Layne Swafford combined to surround quarterback James Resar.

"All I had to get was 2 yards, and I knew I was going to get there, put my team on my back," said Rogers (seven catches, 76 yards). "Everybody out here played the greatest game they've ever played."

RESAR, BISHOP KENNY SURGE EARLY

BK's Iowa-committed quarterback Resar showed the array of skills that's made him a prime junior prospect for the Big Ten and beyond.

Elusive and blazing fast in the open field, Resar rushed for touchdowns of 14 and 6 yards followed by a highlight-reel 68-yard dash and dance down the sideline, escaping three tacklers in a fourth-quarter score that looked like a back-breaker.

Resar (106 yards on 14 rushes) also completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts, spreading the ball among receivers Harris, Jackson Burnett and J.P. Donovan for 190 yards.

After a tied first half, Bishop Kenny appeared set to seize control when Jonah Kallivayalil blocked a Ponte Vedra punt and pounced on the loose ball in the end zone for a 10-3 Crusader lead.

But Ponte Vedra's running game, limited to 41 yards before the break, turned the tide, with help from a key fumble recovery by Patrick Iaconis to end the third quarter.

"Nobody flinched," Price said. "Everybody just kept plugging away, and I'm proud to death of them."

FEEDING FRENZY FOR SHARKS' RUSHERS

Burk shook off a pair of third-quarter interceptions from Bishop Kenny's Burnett and Nash Beenen to lead the comeback. He finished with 106 yards on the ground and 178 through the air.

Playing at blistering tempo from the start — Ponte Vedra's offense raced to the line between every snap and barely gave Bishop Kenny a chance to catch a breath — the Sharks drained the fuel tanks of the Crusaders' two-way players.

"Our guys were not stopping. They [Bishop Kenny's defenders] were getting tired and we were wearing them down, and on the line of scrimmage we were getting the push," Burk said.

Griffin Owen, who rushed for 116 yards off the bench, added a dose of speed that formed a methodical, ground-gaining machine along with Burk and Brian Case (13 carries, 56 yards), churning for steady gains behind left tackle Jake Guarnera.

Bishop Kenny gets its chance to bounce back next Friday against rival Episcopal, which also dropped its first game this week. Now, back to .500, the Sharks are setting their sights on a perfect finish.

"We really smiled at that zero next to their winning record," Rogers said. "We thought this is our chance to bounce back from last week and get a huge emotional win here. We're going to carry this for the next four games this season."

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

