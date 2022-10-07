Friday night football roundup: Johnson looks at positives after close loss to Savannah Christian

It was the first meeting on the football field between Savannah Christian and Johnson High, and the game was in the spotlight as a resurgent Raiders squad was on the road to face an Atom Smashers team off to one of the best starts in school history.

The game lived up to the hype as Savannah Christian topped host Johnson 14-6 in a Region 3-3A defensive slugfest at Islands Stadium.

SCPS improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in region play, and the Atom Smashers are now 4-2 with a 2-1 region record heading into their meeting with undefeated Calvary Day next week.

"Johnson is a team with 20 seniors and coach (Kenderrick) Bonner is doing a phenomenal job with their program," SCPS coach Baker Woodward said. "That defense played great tonight, and got us on a night when our offense didn't have its best game. But Jayden Hester came up with a big interception and Elijah Griffin was in beast mode for our defense tonight."

It looked like Savannah Christian might run away with it as the Raiders scored on their first two possessions with impressive drives.

SCPS went 63 yards in 13 plays in its first series, capped by an 11-yard run when quarterback Paulus Zittrauer fielded a snap on the ground like a shortstop before finding an opening for an 11-yard touchdown run.

Johnson went three and out, and the Raiders went 59 yards in another 13-play drive as Zittrauer hit Kenry Wall on a crossing pattern for a 10-yard score.

SCPS led 14-0 at the half, as Johnson had 55 yards in penalties before the break, while rushing for minus-7 yards and compiling 16 yards of total offense. But the Atom Smashers defense came on strong and kept Johnson in the game — shutting out the Raiders for the final three quarters, and Johnson had just one penalty for five yards after intermission.

SCPS entered the game averaging 49 points per game and 301 yards rushing per contest. Johnson held the Raiders to 120 yards on the ground (sophomore Zo Smalls had 100 yards on 22 carries) and 166 yards of total offense. Senior linebacker Mikaree Stafford was all over the field for Johnson.

"We locked them down after the first quarter," said Stafford, a captain for a defense allowing just 15 points per game. "We didn't make as many mental errors in the second half. We tried to prove something against a private school tonight, and we're going to try to do the same thing when we play Calvary next week."

Ronald Smith hit Zittrauer and knocked the ball loose as Jamori Taylor made the recovery on the sideline deep in SCPS territory on the first series of the fourth quarter. Three plays later, Malachi Bacon (9 of 17 for 115 yards passing) hit Anthony Cooper for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was off the left upright as Johnson cut the lead to 14-6.

Smith had a pair of sacks and Malon Petty and Jahquez Batie each had one as the Atom Smashers got to Zittrauer four times.

Johnson had a drive going late, as the Atom Smashers were on the SCPS 43 with 27 seconds left, but Raiders senior Jayden Hester picked off a Bacon pass to ice the game.

Savannah Christian's defense had an impressive performance, holding Johnson to 24 yards rushing and just 139 yards of total offense. The Raiders made a goal-line stand in the third quarter — stopping Johnson four plays in a row after a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Johnson was hurt by the loss of senior running back Samari Dowdy, who left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Sophomore defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, ranked as the No. 1 sophomore prospect in the country regardless of position, had an impressive performance with three sacks and several tackles for losses.

"I was surprised the way Johnson played tonight; their defense did a good job," said Griffin, who will take a recruiting trip to Athens as UGA hosts Auburn on Saturday. "But we've got a great defense. I was just trying to read the tackle and I felt like I dominated tonight. We didn't play to our potential, but we got the win."

Bonner said that early mistakes cost his team, but he was impressed with how his squad closed things out.

"There was a lot of focus on this game, and the moment might have been bigger than we expected early as we made mistakes in several areas early in the game," Bonner said. "But we settled down and pitched a shutout in the second half. We were resilient tonight. It was a tough loss, but I'm really proud of how we played."

Calvary Day 49, Groves 8

Junior quarterback Jake Merklinger was 8-of-9 passing for 112 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 57 yards on two carries in one half of play to lead the Cavaliers to a Region 3-3A win over Groves on Thursday night.

Merklinger, a four-star-rated quarterback, hit Doopah Coleman for a pair of touchdown passes and also connected with A.J. Butts and Caden Arnold for scores.

Trevor Strowbridge, Sean Stoddard and Skooter Cherry added rushing touchdowns for the Cavaliers (5-0, 3-0 in Region 3-3A play), who entered the week ranked No. 3 among Class 3A teams in the state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Camden County 21, Richmond Hill 14

Camden County edged host Richmond Hill in the opening game of Region 1-7A play for both teams on Friday night.

Richmond Hill senior Ty Goldrick completed 15 of 29 passes for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ravon Grant had seven catches for 46 yards and a score and Mason Wilcox caught a scoring pass for Richmond Hill.

Phoenix Emberton had 10 tackles and Lee Johnson had eight stops for Richmond Hill (3-4, 0-1). The Wildcats are on the road to face Valdosta next week.

New Hampstead 34, SE Bulloch 22

Senior Pauly Seeley completed 14 of 24 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Phoenix over the Yellow Jackets in a Region 3-4A matchup at Pooler Stadium, according to Travis Jaudon, who covered the game for the Prep Sports Report.

Kaleb Smith came on strong in the second half and rushed for 120 yards and a score in 17 carries for New Hampstead, which improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in region play.

Junior Malachi Lonnon had five receptions for 79 yards and a pair of scores, and linebacker Alijah Lacey, who recently committed to Georgia Southern, recovered a bad snap in the end zone for another score.

Quarterback Gage Digiovanni was 14-of-26 passing for 161 yards for Southeast Bulloch (2-5, 1-1).

New Hampstead will be on the road to face Wayne County (5-1) on Friday.

Liberty County 30, Savannah Country Day 6

Junior quarterback Carlos Singleton had another impressive performance to lead the Panthers to a Region 3-3A road win.

Singleton ran for a 16-yard touchdown and connected with James Summersett on touchdown passes of 42 and 84 yards as Liberty County improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in region play.

Cash Ramirez connected on two field goals for Savannah Country Day and freshman Josh Washington had an interecption.

Trey Aiello had a 39-yard field goal for Liberty County, and De'Ontae Grant returned an interception 99 yards for a score with four minutes left in the game.

Liberty County has a bye week before hitting the road to face Long County on Oct. 21. SCD (3-4, 1-3) has a bye week before a road game at Calvary Day on Oct. 21.

St. Andrew's 48, Trinity Christian 8

Zayden Edwards was 6-of-10 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns and the sophomore ran for 45 yards and another score as St. Andrew's (4-3) won its fourth in a row over visiting Trinity Christian.

Ethan Wilkins had a pair of touchdown catches, and Rakari Harrison had the other scoring receptions for the Lions.

Zyere Edwards, Hayward Pollard and Ethan Tran added rushing touchdowns for the Lions.

Richaard Williams had a pair of interceptions and six tackles and Andrew Bacon picked off a pass and added seven tackles to lead the defense.

St. Andrew's has a bye week before going on the road to face Pinewood Christian (4-3) on Oct. 21.

Colleton Prep 25, Bethesda Academy 14

Bethesda fell to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A with the loss.

Junior quarterback Triston Randall was 6-of-13 passing for 128 yards with an interception. He also ran for a score and had seven tackles at linebacker. Noah Jenkins ran for 61 yards and a touchdown on 12.

Bethesda is set to host Northside Christian Academy (5-2) on Friday at Daffin Park.

Claxton 56, Savannah High 18

Claxton dominated in a Region 3-A Division I matchup at Savanah High, but the Blue Jackets did have some memorable highlights.

Javion Davis returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score and sophomore Akim Brown ran back a fumble for a 56-yard touchdown for Savannah High. Trevon Harmon added a 2-yard scoring run for the Blue Jackets (0-7, 0-1) who will be on the road to face Metter Friday.

Jamarion Mincey ran for a pair of touchdowns and had a fumble return for a score and Ruben Berry had two rushing touchdowns for Claxton (4-3, 1-0).

Other scores

Benedictine 28, Burke County 3 (Thursday night)

Effingham County 28, Grovetown 14

Glynn Academy 13, South Effingham 9

Long County 44, Beach 0

Brantley County 24, Windsor Forest 12

Ware County 42, Jenkins 14

Wayne County 56, Islands 7

Metter 30, Bryan County 0

Coffee 42, Bradwell 13

Pinewood Christian 54, Memorial Day 12

