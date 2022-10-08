West Lafayette's Springer named state's 'Outstanding Board Member'

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis recently announced that Dr. Karen Springer had won the Indiana School Board's "Outstanding Board Member" award.

Springer has served on the West Lafayette Community School Corporation school board for the past 24 years.

“It was quite an unexpected honor,” Springer said. “There are 293 school corporations in the state, and between five to seven members on each board, so there’s a lot of good school board members to throughout the state.

“Being recognized as the top one for the year is quite an honor and is quite humbling.”

Springer soldiered on for the children of her district, the release stated, even after experiencing a profound personal loss earlier this year after her husband of 40 years, Jon, passed away.

“Dr. Springer has also served on the West Lafayette Parks and Recreation board for 20 years. The City of West Lafayette is proud to have such a committed volunteer. She is the epitome of a citizen's excellence in public service,” read the press release.

When reflecting on her 24-year career, Springer’s fondest memories during her time on the school board were the district employees she’s met over the years.

“I’m going to have to say our personnel. We have quality personnel, teachers, certified staff, and administrators. I’ve really been impressed with our ability to hire good people and keep the focus on the kids and to work with the community,” Springer said.

After all, was said and done, Springer was still speechless and humbled by the state’s recognition of her 24 years of service to the West Lafayette community.