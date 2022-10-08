Mississippi high school football scores for Week 7 of the 2022 MHSAA season
Here are Mississippi high school football scores for Week 7 of the 2022 MHSAA season:
Adams Christian 21, Tri-County Aca. 20
Amanda Elzy 38, Palmer 0
Bay Springs 48, Resurrection Catholic 7
Bayou Aca. 31, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14
Belmont 38, Potts Camp 6
Biggersville 54, Smithville 0
Bogue Chitto 17, Loyd Star 16
Brandon 32, Petal 7
Brookhaven Academy 51, Amite School 0
Caledonia 43, Tishomingo County 0
Canton Academy 44, Clinton Christian Academy 21
Central Hinds Aca. 30, Cathedral 8
Central Holmes 43, Benton Academy 6
Charleston 34, North Side 18
Choctaw County 40, East Webster 14
Clarksdale 20, Gentry 14
Clinton 38, Madison Central 31
Coahoma Co. 48, Strayhorn 12
Copiah Aca. 48, St. Aloysius 14
Corinth 40, Mooreville 0
Crystal Springs 49, McLaurin 13
DeSoto Central 15, Center Hill 12
Eupora 30, Calhoun City 18
Falkner 36, H.W. Byers 30
Gautier 48, West Harrison 19
Germantown 26, Oxford 16
Greenville Christian 44, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 0
Grenada 35, Murrah 13
Hamilton 62, Ethel 24
Hartfield Academy 38, Jackson Aca. 6
Hattiesburg 28, Florence 21
Heidelberg 34, Stringer 20
Hillcrest Christian 38, Parkers Chapel, Ark. 22
Holmes County Central 44, Jim Hill 6
Houston 39, North Pontotoc 0
Houston 39, Pontotoc 0
Humphreys 26, Ruleville 6
Humphreys Aca. 52, Marvell Academy, Ark. 16
Independence 38, Rosa Fort 14
Indianola Aca. 28, North Delta 6
Itawamba AHS 42, Shannon 20
Jackson Prep 70, Yazoo City 20
Jefferson County 30, Franklin Co. 28
Jefferson Davis County 35, Seminary 14
Lake 27, Newton 18
Lake Cormorant 42, Saltillo 18
Laurel 42, Natchez 12
LeFlore 70, J.Z. George 0
Leake Aca. 45, East Rankin Aca. 20
Leake Central 23, Northeast Lauderdale 20, OT
Lee Academy, Ark. 52, Deer Creek School 20
Lewisburg 27, Hernando 16
Louisville 50, Choctaw Central 18
Lumberton 36, Mount Olive 24
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Presbyterian Christian 14
Manchester Aca. 47, Columbus Christian 18
Marshall Aca. 36, Winona Christian 14
McComb 20, North Pike 14
McEvans 26, Simmons 14
Mendenhall 48, Newton County 14
Morton 21, Clarkdale 17
Neshoba Central 35, Ridgeland 20
New Hope 26, Greenville 0
Newton Co. Aca. 64, Ben's Ford, La. 54
North Panola 54, Byhalia 14
North Sunflower Aca. 58, Calhoun Aca. 6
Noxubee County 44, Kemper County 7
Oak Grove 13, Meridian 12
Oak Hill Aca. 48, Carroll Aca. 7
Pass Christian 21, Moss Point 20
Pearl River Central 48, Long Beach 14
Picayune 28, East Central 10
Poplarville 47, Lawrence County 18
Porter's Chapel Aca. 42, Prentiss Christian 6
Puckett 13, North Forrest 7
Raleigh 67, Wesson 27
Richton 29, Enterprise Lincoln 12
Ripley 31, New Albany 28
Riverside 12, Delta Streets 6
Scott Central 54, Pelahatchie 0
Sebastopol 37, Noxapater 16
Simpson Aca. 47, Columbia Academy 12
South Delta def. McAdams, forfeit
Southaven 28, South Panola 21
St. Andrew's 35, West Lincoln 14
St. Joseph-Madison 44, Sacred Heart 8
St. Patrick 15, Sylva-Bay Aca. 8
St. Stanislaus 30, West Marion 6
Starkville Aca. 25, Pillow Aca. 12
Stone 26, Greene County 14
Sumrall 34, Purvis 21
TCPS 14, Okolona 12
Terry 22, Pearl 10
Tupelo 24, Starkville 17
Union 27, Enterprise Clarke 13
Vancleave 29, George County 22
Vardaman 49, Leake County 22
Velma Jackson 35, Pisgah 0
Warren Central 35, Northwest Rankin 28
Washington School 34, Kirk Aca. 7
Water Valley 42, Mantachie 27
Wayne County 26, Brookhaven 16
West Lauderdale 27, Kosciusko 0
West Lowndes 38, French Camp 14
West Point 42, Cleveland Central 13
West Tallahatchie 50, Coldwater 0
Winona 47, Yazoo County 8
Winston Aca. 45, Wayne Aca. 13
