Mississippi high school football scores for Week 7 of the 2022 MHSAA season

By Chris Van Tuyl, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

Here are Mississippi high school football scores for Week 7 of the 2022 MHSAA season:

Adams Christian 21, Tri-County Aca. 20

Amanda Elzy 38, Palmer 0

Bay Springs 48, Resurrection Catholic 7

Bayou Aca. 31, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14

Belmont 38, Potts Camp 6

Biggersville 54, Smithville 0

Bogue Chitto 17, Loyd Star 16

Brandon 32, Petal 7

Brookhaven Academy 51, Amite School 0

Caledonia 43, Tishomingo County 0

Canton Academy 44, Clinton Christian Academy 21

Central Hinds Aca. 30, Cathedral 8

Central Holmes 43, Benton Academy 6

Charleston 34, North Side 18

Choctaw County 40, East Webster 14

Clarksdale 20, Gentry 14

Clinton 38, Madison Central 31

Coahoma Co. 48, Strayhorn 12

Copiah Aca. 48, St. Aloysius 14

Corinth 40, Mooreville 0

Crystal Springs 49, McLaurin 13

DeSoto Central 15, Center Hill 12

Eupora 30, Calhoun City 18

Falkner 36, H.W. Byers 30

Gautier 48, West Harrison 19

Germantown 26, Oxford 16

Greenville Christian 44, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 0

Grenada 35, Murrah 13

Hamilton 62, Ethel 24

Hartfield Academy 38, Jackson Aca. 6

Hattiesburg 28, Florence 21

Heidelberg 34, Stringer 20

Hillcrest Christian 38, Parkers Chapel, Ark. 22

Holmes County Central 44, Jim Hill 6

Houston 39, North Pontotoc 0

Humphreys 26, Ruleville 6

Humphreys Aca. 52, Marvell Academy, Ark. 16

Independence 38, Rosa Fort 14

Indianola Aca. 28, North Delta 6

Itawamba AHS 42, Shannon 20

Jackson Prep 70, Yazoo City 20

Jefferson County 30, Franklin Co. 28

Jefferson Davis County 35, Seminary 14

Lake 27, Newton 18

Lake Cormorant 42, Saltillo 18

Laurel 42, Natchez 12

LeFlore 70, J.Z. George 0

Leake Aca. 45, East Rankin Aca. 20

Leake Central 23, Northeast Lauderdale 20, OT

Lee Academy, Ark. 52, Deer Creek School 20

Lewisburg 27, Hernando 16

Louisville 50, Choctaw Central 18

Lumberton 36, Mount Olive 24

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Presbyterian Christian 14

Manchester Aca. 47, Columbus Christian 18

Marshall Aca. 36, Winona Christian 14

McComb 20, North Pike 14

McEvans 26, Simmons 14

Mendenhall 48, Newton County 14

Morton 21, Clarkdale 17

Neshoba Central 35, Ridgeland 20

New Hope 26, Greenville 0

Newton Co. Aca. 64, Ben's Ford, La. 54

North Panola 54, Byhalia 14

North Sunflower Aca. 58, Calhoun Aca. 6

Noxubee County 44, Kemper County 7

Oak Grove 13, Meridian 12

Oak Hill Aca. 48, Carroll Aca. 7

Pass Christian 21, Moss Point 20

Pearl River Central 48, Long Beach 14

Picayune 28, East Central 10

Poplarville 47, Lawrence County 18

Porter's Chapel Aca. 42, Prentiss Christian 6

Puckett 13, North Forrest 7

Raleigh 67, Wesson 27

Richton 29, Enterprise Lincoln 12

Ripley 31, New Albany 28

Riverside 12, Delta Streets 6

Scott Central 54, Pelahatchie 0

Sebastopol 37, Noxapater 16

Simpson Aca. 47, Columbia Academy 12

South Delta def. McAdams, forfeit

Southaven 28, South Panola 21

St. Andrew's 35, West Lincoln 14

St. Joseph-Madison 44, Sacred Heart 8

St. Patrick 15, Sylva-Bay Aca. 8

St. Stanislaus 30, West Marion 6

Starkville Aca. 25, Pillow Aca. 12

Stone 26, Greene County 14

Sumrall 34, Purvis 21

TCPS 14, Okolona 12

Terry 22, Pearl 10

Tupelo 24, Starkville 17

Union 27, Enterprise Clarke 13

Vancleave 29, George County 22

Vardaman 49, Leake County 22

Velma Jackson 35, Pisgah 0

Warren Central 35, Northwest Rankin 28

Washington School 34, Kirk Aca. 7

Water Valley 42, Mantachie 27

Wayne County 26, Brookhaven 16

West Lauderdale 27, Kosciusko 0

West Lowndes 38, French Camp 14

West Point 42, Cleveland Central 13

West Tallahatchie 50, Coldwater 0

Winona 47, Yazoo County 8

Winston Aca. 45, Wayne Aca. 13

