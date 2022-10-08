Football Notebook: BCC goes to 6-1 after win over rival Kalamazoo Central

The two teams on the field have been playing against each other since the 1890s in what is one of the longest-running rivalries in the state.

Every season, there is a lot on the line.

This season, it meant a little more to the Bearcats as BCC is playing to stay in the hunt for a league title.

The Bearcats took another step toward a coveted conference championship as Battle Creek Central defeated Kalamazoo Central, 30-20, in Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference football action at C.W. Post Field on Friday.

The victory takes BCC to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the league as the Bearcats remain in a tie for first in the SMAC with St. Joseph.

"Happy to be 6-1. Kind of an ugly game. But there is no such thing as an ugly win. They are all very beautiful," BCC coach Lorin Granger said. "First time I have been 6-1 as a head coach. So happy that the kids have put us in a situation to be that."

BCC jumped up 10-0 early on a short touchdown run by Kailan Brown and a 22-yard field goal by Vitor Tolodino. However, Kalamazoo Central would take a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.

The Bearcats went into halftime up 17-14 after a 35-yard touchdown run by Kapree Richardson.

BCC scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to go up 30-14 on a touchdown run by Jar'rece Johnson and a 36-yard scoring toss from Devoine Newton to Jesse Coffey.

Kalamazoo Central scored in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 30-20.

Newton finished with 164 yards passing to lead the Bearcat offense.

The game was called with :56 left on the clock as there were gunshots fired outside the stadium, forcing officials to clear C.W. Post Field.

Mattawan 24, Lakeview 8

Lakeview had scored a combined 76 points the past two games, but the Spartans were held to one touchdown in this SMAC contest at Mattawan. Lakeview has now lost five in a row to drop to 1-5. Jack Darlan scored the lone Lakeview touchdown on a quarterback sneak with Romele Reed getting the 2-point conversion. Mattawan improves to 3-4.

St. Philip 58, Waldron 6

St. Philip put up a big offensive number with this one-sided win in 8-player football. Micah Reed scored on touchdown runs of 60 and 40 yards and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers. Jordan Eckman added a 70-yard touchdown run and a 50-yard scoring catch. St. Philip quarterback Colt Myers finished with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run. St. Philip improves to 3-4 as Waldron is 1-6.

Lumen Christi 42, Marshall 0

Lumen Christi scored 20 points in the first quarter and didn't look back as the Titans improved to 4-3. Luke Holbrook had 56 yards rushing to lead Marshall, which falls to 4-3.

Olivet 42, Lakewood 7

Bo Lincoln led Olivet with 126 yards passing and two touchdowns at the Eagles improved to 6-1. Ramsey Bousseau had 10 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns and added 111 yards receiving on two catches with two scores.

Colon 60, Burton Atherton 26

No. 2-ranked Colon jumped up 28-0 in the first quarter and went on to win to improve to 7-0. Simon Vinson had 298 yards passing for Colon and six touchdowns, including a 93-scoring strike to Justin Wickey. Wickey finished with 170 yards receiving and two scores. Kyle Muntian also had two receiving touchdowns.

Climax-Scotts 50, Pittsford 16

Climax-Scotts jumped up 28-8 at halftime and rolled to 6-1 on the season. Quarterback Daniel Matrau had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass and also came up with 12 tackles on defense. Davey Clough finished with 94 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Panthers.

Kingsley 43, Gull Lake 24

Gull Lake falls to 2-5. Benson Luma, Nolan Greenwood, James Romyak and Landon Evans scored touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Friday Scores

Jackson Northwest 29, Coldwater 22

Union City 48, Bronson 6

Homer 46, East Jackson 8

Jonesville 45, Quincy 12

Lenawee Christian 56, Bellevue 6

Tekonsha 56, Burr Oak 6

Camden-Frontier 42, Athens 36

Decatur 37, Delton Kellogg 22

Galesburg-Augusta 54, Saugatuck 0

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Football Notebook: BCC goes to 6-1 after win over rival Kalamazoo Central