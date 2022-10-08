Millville's Smith III puts spark in rebound win for Thunderbolts over Shawnee

MEDFORD – Thomas Smith III likes to keep it simple on game day.

His pregame routine consists of listening to music, zoning everything out and focusing his mind on the task at hand.

But once his headphones come off, watch out.

The senior on the Millville High School football team is an impact player on both sides of the ball, and on Friday night, he made his presence known by rushing for two touchdowns as the Thunderbolts defeated Shawnee 21-10.

“It feels good to bounce back and beat Shawnee because they’re a good team,” Smith said. “We just wanted to play ball and win tonight.”

The victory was especially sweet for the Bolts because they are coming off a tough, emotional loss to Lenape a week ago, watching a 17-point lead evaporate in the second half.

“Lenape is a team that we were not supposed to lose to,” Smith said. “Losing to them dropped us down and this is a big bounce-back game.”

At halftime, Millville led 12-10, but threw an interception on the final play of the first half.

Jacob Zamot, the Thunderbolts’ junior quarterback, said that he was frustrated heading into halftime, but Smith was there to pick him up at the intermission.

“He (Smith) came over to me to calm me down and make sure my mind was right,” Zamot said. “He’s a senior and he’s been playing on this team for four years. He’s becoming a leader for us and is definitely developing that leadership role.

“He’s just a baller. He had two rushing touchdowns tonight, he made some nice plays on defense, and he’s just an athlete.”

The pep talk seemed to have worked, too, because Millville’s first drive in the third quarter resulted in a Zamot 24-yard touchdown pass to Lotzier Brooks.

“This was a statement game for us,” Zamot said. “Last week was not us. If we come together as a team, the sky is the limit for us. The expectations are the same as last year when we won the state championship. As long as we keep our minds right and keep focusing in practice and working hard, I think we can do it again.”

Shawnee’s lone touchdown came on a 1-yard rush from quarterback Joe Papa with 1:04 remaining in the second quarter.

Following the game, Papa put a lot of the blame on himself and said that he has to do better if his team wants to win more games.

“Our defense held them to 21 points and we only scored 10, that’s on me,” Papa said. “Millville is a really good team. They fly to the ball, they’re fast and their coaches are good, too. They know what they’re doing.”

GAME BALLS

Thomas Smith III, Millville, Senior, RB/DB: Smith rushed three times for 25 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 13 yards. He scored on a 1-yard run and a 2-yard run and was the game’s only player with multiple touchdowns. He also had multiple pass break-ups on defense.

Na’eem Sharp, Millville, Junior, RB: Sharp ran the ball 25 times for 125 yards. Both the rushing attempts and yardage totals were game-highs.

Taron Haile, Millville, Junior, DB: Haile caught an interception with 1:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, a play that essentially ended the game. Millville’s ensuing drive consisted solely of victory formation.

Joe Papa, Shawnee, Junior, QB: The Renegades’ signal-caller had 123 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and his team’s only touchdown on a quarterback sneak at the 1-yard line.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

Shawnee’s secondary is elite: The Renegades had two interceptions, both at big moments. First, Michael Pierson had a pick on that last play before halftime and then Ethan Krauss caught one of his own at Shawnee’s 12-yard line to halt a Millville fourth-quarter drive.

Millville’s offense is loaded with weapons: The Thunderbolts had seven different players rush the ball and six players catch a pass. Wherever their players are lined up on the field, they have the versatility to effectively gain yards.

Both teams have strong kickers: Shawnee’s Darren Wu had a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter and Millville’s Jayden Raynis split the uprights from 30-yards on in the fourth quarter. High school football becomes a lot easier with an effective kicker on the roster.

THEY SAID IT

Jacob Zamot, Millville, Junior, QB: “Before we played Lenape last week, we just had an ok week of practice. This week, as the starting quarterback and team leader, I made sure we were locked in at practice and it showed tonight. The whole state knows who Millville football is, and tonight was a small step toward our goal of another state championship. Next week is going to be another big game against Ocean City, and we’re looking forward to keeping the train moving until playoffs come around.”

Joe Papa, Shawnee, Junior, QB: “I’m upset with myself because I could have played better, and this was on senior night, too. We need to learn from this, though. What I did see is that we never stopped fighting and we’re going to keep doing that every week.”

Thomas Smith III, Millville, Senior, RB/DB: “Our defense did good, but we could’ve done better. Shawnee did a great job pounding the ball and getting down the field against us, but we could’ve done better.”