Kintnersville, PA

H.S. football: Lilly, Palisades run past Pen Argyl

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

KINTNERSVILLE − Steve Lilly thought about the question, laughed, and then answered.

"It's funny, but (head) Coach (Bobby) Smith was the one who got me started with football when I was in third grade and now he's my coach in my senior year of high school," said Lilly, a Palisades senior.

"That's kind of cool the way it worked out."

Smith, who is in his first season as head coach of the Pirates, but has been involved in the area's youth program for two decades, would definitely agree, especially after Friday's Colonial League game against visiting Pen Argyl.

All Lilly did against the Green Knights was score four touchdowns − two in each half − and rush for a game-high 96 yards in the romp.

"Steve is one of our nine seniors and he's meant so much to the program," Smith said. "All of these guys have been buying in to what we're trying to do and I'm so happy that it's working out for them."

The victory moved the Pirates to 5-2 while Pen Argyl dipped to 2-5. The 5-2 mark is all the more impressive when one considers Palisades won just two games a year ago.

"We try not to look too far ahead, but our goal is to win a district (11) title," said Lilly, who moved to the backfield last season after being a lineman for most of his football career.

"We have to keep working and keep playing like we can. We're united as a team and we're all just having fun. And Coach Smith is just doing a great job."

Three things we learned

Palisades has plenty of offense. In their five wins, the Pirates have scored 204 points. Do the math, that's over 40 points in each of their wins.

Palisades can also play defense. Pen Argyl might be 2-5, but the Green Knights were coming off an impressive 29-12 win over then 4-1 Minersville before being blitzed by the Pirates. Palisades led this one 28-0 less than 11 minutes in while Pen Argyl had 1-yard of total offense at that point.

Palisades is at the head of its class. The Pirates, a PIAA Class 2A program, have played three other Class 2A teams (Pen Argyl, Panther Valley and Schuylkill Haven) and are 3-0 against them and have outscored those three teams 127-35.

Game balls

Palisades senior quarterback Malachi Stiansen. Watch him run and then what the head coach says about him makes a lot of sense. "Malachi is a linebacker playing quarterback," Palisades first-year head coach Bobby Smith said. "He'll run over you because that's the way he plays." Stiansen had two rushing touchdowns in the win.

Palisades junior linebacker Dan Haubert. Haubert got things started right away as he fielded a short opening kickoff and returned it 64 yards to the Green Knights' 13-yard line. Four plays later, Stiansen was in the end zone with the first of many scores of the night.

They said it

"If you want to be a great team, you have to be great every play," Palisades head coach Bobby Smith said.

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com ; @amarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: H.S. football: Lilly, Palisades run past Pen Argyl

