Bexar County DA rejects charges against teen shot by former SAPD officer
The teen remains in critical condition.
KENS 5
'Hold everyone accountable': Bexar County DA rejects charges against Erik Cantu
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County District Attorney rejected charges against Erik Cantu, who is still in the hospital. Nearly a week since the incident at a McDonalds on Blanco Road which cost a rookie San Antonio police officer his job and nearly cost seventeen-year-old his life. "Get out...
fox7austin.com
New details released in abduction of 1-year-old girl in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - New details have been released in the August abduction of one-year-old Saylor Tucker. Her biological mother 22-year-old Jessica Renee Skelton has been charged with interference with child custody, a state-jail felony. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called 911 around 7:30 a.m. August 24 to report...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
news4sanantonio.com
Teen arrested after shooting sister's boyfriend, grandma turns him in
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend while they were doing drugs. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of W Military Drive at around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a gunshot wound in the right thigh. According...
Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspect who failed to stop and render aid
SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying the suspect who hit and killed a bicyclist on the west side of town. Hnery Arizola was riding his bicycle on September 26 around 1:32 a.m. on the the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy when he was hit from behind by a driver who had partially left the roadway to the right.
KSAT 12
From despair to survival, graduates of Bexar County Felony Drug Court celebrate sobriety
SAN ANTONIO – Proudly wearing their caps and gowns, 27 men and women marched in as their families and friends clapped and took photos capturing the moment many thought would never come. “I suffered with addiction since I was very young. I was a teenager when I got on...
Woman shot in back of head while driving on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back of her head while driving just northwest of downtown early Monday morning. It happened around 3:34 a.m. on Fredericksburg Road at Gardina Street near Balcones Heights. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a...
Why some family members are frustrated with Live Oak Police after body was discovered in tunnel
LIVE OAK, Texas — A body was found in an underground drainage tunnel Sunday morning in Live Oak, according to a press release. Live Oak Police received a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person found at 12400 block of Judson Road. Officers arrived on the...
news4sanantonio.com
'Practice Without Pressure' helps patients with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO - A mother who saw the need to help patients with disabilities is bringing her model of care to San Antonio. Deb Jastrebski is the founder and president of Practice Without Pressure. She tells us many disabled patients are often physically held down or sedated for everything from dentist appointments and blood draws to haircuts or getting their nails done. Her organization teaches skills to patients with disabilities, caregivers and doctors to make it easier to undergo procedures.
KENS 5
'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
VIDEO: Cop who shot teen eating a burger in a parking lot has been fired
A San Antonio police officer was fired after bodycam footage showed him firing multiple shots at a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger.
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County offering free mental health services amid mental health crisis in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - Nine out of ten adults believe there's a mental health crisis in the U.S., that's according to a recent poll. On World Mental Health Day, experts say it's time to erase stigma and raise awareness of these issues. But many Americans are not getting the help they...
Two fatally shot in dispute between neighboring apartments
SAN ANTONIO — A fight between neighbors in an apartment building escalated early Sunday morning and ended with three people shot two fatally. It happened around 1:27 a.m. on the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Oak Meadow Apartments. Police responded for a shooting in progress and when...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death
SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
myfoxzone.com
Neighbors wonder what is happening in their community after crime wave sweeps through neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — Three more teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that left one innocent woman dead, and another injured on Tuesday. A 14-year-old who was wanted in Tuesday's shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest on foot. A 15-year-old wanted in the shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
KVUE
She's under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary shooting. Now she's been hired by Uvalde CISD.
SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working as a police officer for Uvalde CISD. CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo in body camera footage captured during the May 24 tragedy....
