Bentonville West takes down Rogers in week seven of Fearless Friday

By Elena Ramirez, Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Mountaineers couldn’t keep up with Bentonville West Wolverines the week after defeating Fayetteville for the first time since 2006. Watch highlights from the following games in the video above:

  • Bentonville West 34, Rogers 21
  • Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 7
  • Fayetteville 60, Fort Smith Southside 20
  • Shiloh Christian 55, Harrison 14
  • Springdale Har-Ber 49, Springdale 14
  • Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7
Rogers narrowly avoids defeat against Fayetteville in week six of Fearless Friday

Watch the video above for more highlights of the following games:

  • Lavaca 31, West Fork 7
  • Siloam Springs 17, Pulaski Academy 64
More
