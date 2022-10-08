Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' late-game win over Rutgers
NEWARK, N.J. — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph brought the Huskers to their second win of the season on Friday night under his leadership. Nebraska came back late in the game to beat out Rutgers University on the road in New Jersey: 14-13. "We asked them to finish, and...
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter
The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
The Nebraska City News Press
Coach Scott Kinnison’s Comments:
Ella — Our team leader and number 1 all year. Her work ethic and attitude sets the tone for the team. She has improved her game each year. She has now qualified all four years for the state tournament. Grace — A three time state qualifier. She has...
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi
Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
KETV.com
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
kmaland.com
Cael Hobbs, Sam Gubbels, Owen Marshall, John Helton, Lena Rosloniec.jpeg
KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 (10/7): Tri-Center loses OT thriller, AHSTW keeps rolling. Tri-Center lost a thriller in OT while St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley and AHSTW were winners in KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 action.
KETV.com
Freeze warning expected to bring Omaha's first frost of the season Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — The chilliest temperatures of the fall season so far will arrive for most of Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Saturday morning, with temperatures as low as 29 degrees.
kfornow.com
Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln
Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
KETV.com
Winery holds grand re-opening after tornado
TREYNOR, Iowa — An Iowa winery is back open after being devastated by a tornado back in June. We've shown you the damage in Treynor after the EF-1 tornado. People at Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery say they've spent months building toward their new beginning. The owners of the...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
KETV.com
Ralston race for Nebraska Legislative District 12
RALSTON, Neb. — Two Ralston School Board members hope to represent Legislative District 12 in the Nebraska Unicameral. Robin Richards serves as vice president of the school board. If elected one of her priorities would be to secure schools in the district. "When Ralston passed the $83 million bond...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
1011now.com
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
