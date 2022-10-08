ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' late-game win over Rutgers

NEWARK, N.J. — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph brought the Huskers to their second win of the season on Friday night under his leadership. Nebraska came back late in the game to beat out Rutgers University on the road in New Jersey: 14-13. "We asked them to finish, and...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Coach Scott Kinnison’s Comments:

Ella — Our team leader and number 1 all year. Her work ethic and attitude sets the tone for the team. She has improved her game each year. She has now qualified all four years for the state tournament. Grace — A three time state qualifier. She has...
JOHNSON, NE
NJ.com

Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi

Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
kfornow.com

Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln

Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Winery holds grand re-opening after tornado

TREYNOR, Iowa — An Iowa winery is back open after being devastated by a tornado back in June. We've shown you the damage in Treynor after the EF-1 tornado. People at Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery say they've spent months building toward their new beginning. The owners of the...
TREYNOR, IA
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch

If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ralston race for Nebraska Legislative District 12

RALSTON, Neb. — Two Ralston School Board members hope to represent Legislative District 12 in the Nebraska Unicameral. Robin Richards serves as vice president of the school board. If elected one of her priorities would be to secure schools in the district. "When Ralston passed the $83 million bond...
RALSTON, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams

A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
1011now.com

Car crashes into south Lincoln house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
LINCOLN, NE

