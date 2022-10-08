Read full article on original website
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
Albert Pujols' Career Ends in Heartbreak as Phillies Eliminate Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals' storybook season came to an abrupt ending this weekend, as the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Redbirds from playoff contention Saturday night, defeating St. Louis 2-0. Albert Pujols recorded two hits in what is expected to be the final game of his career.
Philadelphia Phillies Advance to NLDS, Win First Playoff Series Since 2010
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Saturday, winning their first playoff series since the National League Division Series in 2010. The Phillies advance to the NLDS to face their division rival, the Atlanta Braves, in a best-of-five series with a trip to the National League Championship Series on the line.
Phillies sweep Cardinals to reach NLDS; sports world reacts
The Philadelphia Phillies have won an MLB postseason series for the first time since 2010. Philadelphia went into St. Louis and swept the Cardinals 2-0, completed with a victory of that same score in Game 2. The Cardinals got two runners on in the top of the ninth, but Zach...
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, it was a late night for Phillies fans but it was well worth it. It's been 11 years since the Phillies have been to the playoffs and it's safe to say they are looking great. Local fans have a lot to celebrate. Throughout Philadelphia, fans were posted up at their favorite sports bar as the Phillies bring home a win. Just after midnight, Phillies fans enjoyed a second celebration in less than a week as they are now moving on to the Atlanta Braves after going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies are ranked third in the National League East. The last time they were in the playoffs was in 2011. Many fans are hopeful that this is the beginning of a winning streak.The Phillies will be back home at Citizens Bank Park next Friday as they take on the Atlanta Braves.
