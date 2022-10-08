ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Game: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Thomas Heyward at Hilton Head Christian

By Joseph Leonard
 2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Watch the full Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Thomas Heyward and Hilton Head Christian.

Watch the first half in the video player above and the second half in the video player below.

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 8 scores, highlights

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Welcome back! There’s no hurricane coming our way this weekend which means high school football was back to its regular schedule. And WSAV had a banger of a matchup in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. Two-time defending SCISA AA state champions Hilton Head Christian Eagles defeated the […]
Hinesville, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Calvary, Benedictine both pick up wins on Thursday Night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a good night for a pair of Savannah state title contenders. The Benedictine Cadets came out strong against Burke County, earning a dominant 28-3 win in a battle of teams ranked in the Top 10 of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class 4A standings. BC quarterback Luke Kromenhoek accounted for four […]
Zach Smith goes Bananas in Savannah

Zach Smith performs a TikTok dance. He steps up to bat and hits a single. He runs to first base in a bright yellow kilt, points to his coach’s shirt, and as the coach looks down, Zach kisses him on the head. This is no ordinary baseball game. This is the Savannah Bananas.
Savannah Ghost Pirates unveil jersey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates unveiled the team’s jersey today at the Enmarket Arena. WTOC spoke to Savannah Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo at the event. “I really do love the jerseys. I like the green especially, which is the jersey will be wearing on opening...
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be back in the 50 to 60s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll for partly sunny to partly cloudy skies all around the area as highs top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Regardless,...
Savannah State University celebrates homecoming week

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Tomorrow this field behind me will be filled with students, patrons and players as the tigers face off against Virginia University Lynchburg. But, Savannah State University’s President says this game is about more than just football. “We are celebrating through football, but there’s so many other activities that go on through […]
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA

We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
Savannah Tribune

Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!

Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
WSAV News 3

CAT to change fixed-route, paratransit at end of October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve been unsatisfied with the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) recently, apparently you’re not alone, according to CAT. CAT says it’s making changes to its fixed-route and paratransit. “CAT recognizes the inconsistent service many customers have experienced these last couple of months,” CAT said in a statement. Starting, Oct. 31, CAT […]
SAVANNAH, GA
