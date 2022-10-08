Read full article on original website
Fountain Valley, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Huntington Beach High School football team will have a game with Fountain Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
Mission Viejo, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mission Viejo. The Tesoro High School football team will have a game with Trabuco Hills High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Aliso Niguel High School football team will have a game with Capistrano Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football vs Wilson, Millikan vs Lakewood, Jordan vs Compton, St. Anthony at La Salle
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Wilson, Millikan and Lakewood, and Jordan and Compton. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly shut Wilson out...
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei wins 17-7 defensive battle over No. 1 St. John Bosco of the year
The battle for the No. 1 ranking nationally didn't deliver fireworks, but rather a defensive slugfest as No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) used a clock-killing drive late in the fourth to preserve a 17-7 win over No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) in the biggest high school football game of the season.
Norco and Murrieta Valley shatter Southern Section scoring record in epic overtime battle
For the first time in CIF Southern Section history, 150 points were scored in a game on Friday. And nobody will be surprised to hear which teams are to thank. Norco and Murrieta Valley, two of the top 25 teams in the section and highest-scoring teams in the state, finished regulation at 69-69 ...
PHOTOS: Fullerton survives last second threat by Sonora for dramatic win on Homecoming
Dallas Padron high-fives fans moments after his defensive play secured Fullerton’s 20-16 victory over Sonora. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). .As a ball boy for Fullerton High School, Dallas Padron was enthralled with the players, who treated him like a little brother, the lights and the cheers. It was his dream to experience all that is high school football for a player.
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game
Lincoln Riley is a busy man. Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class. Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in ...
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
El Camino Real Charter High School student dies of apparent fentanyl overdose in Woodland Hills
A high school baseball player from Woodland Hills has died from an apparent fentanyl overdose, and his classmates are mourning his death.
Long Beach Marathon won by LBSU runner
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at...
Fire Chief disputes Orange County grand jury report
The Fullerton City Council submitted its response to an Orange County grand jury report that outlined concerns of the city’s use of fire services for emergency medical calls. Fullerton’s city budget is currently facing a $5 million deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Due to the deficit, Fullerton may...
O.C. Sheriff Deputies are searching for an assault suspect in North Tustin this morning
Art Pedroza started Orange County’s first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the top civic blog in Orange County – New Santa Ana, plus other blogs including New Anaheim, New Fullerton and the Irvine News Blog, as well as the OC Politics Blog.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia
Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Cooler temperatures, chance of showers, thunderstorms expected in SoCal Monday
Southern California should see cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday.
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
What Lincoln Riley said after USC beat Washington State to improve to 6-0
USC is 6-0 for the first time in 16 years. The Trojans' 30-14 victory over Washington State on Saturday was another reminder that Lincoln Riley's team can win games in different ways. This time, it was the run game and defense that rose to the occasion. “Really, really tough, hard-fought win,” ...
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
