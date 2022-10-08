LA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

06-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

(six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000

Pick 3

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

Pick 4

6-6-0-7

(six, six, zero, seven)

Pick 5

3-1-9-5-9

(three, one, nine, five, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000

