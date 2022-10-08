Read full article on original website
Charlotte Parent School Fair Returns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Parent’s School Fair is happening Saturday, October 15 in Camp North End. Casey Wilson, Co-host and Event Planner for the Charlotte Parent School Fair and Walter Hall, Director of Magnet Programs in CMS stopped by Rising to share more details. This event has...
Student Dies After Being Hit By A Bus Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University has released a statement after a 19-year-old student was hit and killed by a bus in Uptown. “Johnson & Wales University grieves the loss of Charlotte Campus sophomore Marielena Vazquez, who will always be remembered as Destiny to her family and friends. A Baking & Pastry Arts major scheduled to graduate in May 2023, she was a warm and caring student who excelled in both her labs and academics. We share our deepest condolences and stand united with Marielena’s family. Additional counseling services have been made available to our JWU community.”
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
North Rapid Response Is Collecting Donated Items To Aid Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – North Rapid Response, a new full-service, Charlotte-based disaster response team of experienced medical professionals, is collecting donated items to help Florida residents who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Here are donated items that the public can donate, and will be collected for the hurricane...
Real Men Wear Pink Swing Fore A Cure Golf Event To Be Held October 17th
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina has launched its annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of Charlotte. Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge by wearing pink for the month of October.
Charlotte Woman Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for information to find Willie McLean, who went missing Saturday evening. Mrs. McLean was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on October 8th at her home on Coronet Way in North-West Charlotte. She is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing...
Sycamore Brewing Relocating In South End With A Moving Party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City favorite Sycamore Brewing is having a moving party over the weekend after 8 years at its original South End location. But the brewery isn’t going far. The brewery known for its Candy IPA is moving next door. Sycamore Brewing will be among the...
Sycamore Brewing Begins Move
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City favorite Sycamore Brewing is moving away after eight years at their original South End location at 2161 Hawkins Avenue, but they’ll only be changing one number. The brewery known for its Mountain Candy beer among others won’t even need a moving truck as they are among the first tenants of The Line, a new mixed-use property at 2151 Hawkins Avenue. Long-time patrons and new customers alike understand the change, but it’s still bittersweet.
American Airlines Workers Send Meals To Victims Of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Workers with American Airlines in Charlotte are helping feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Friday, workers spent the day packing nearly 4,500 food boxes with approximately 80,000 pounds of food. The meals will be given to families in areas in Florida, Cuba and Puerto Rico...
Harding University High School Gets Surprise Visit & Donation From NASCAR’s Kyle Larson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte school has new funding to support its automotive technology program thanks to the help of NASCAR driver Kyle Larson. The Cup Series champion made a surprise visit to Harding University High School Friday. Larson and Hendrick Motorsports awarded the school with a $25,000 STEM-based grant.
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
Lancaster Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department says a man is now in custody in connection to the death of David Lunn. On October 6th, around 9 p.m., police were called about a man shot outside a home on Cedar Street. The man died on the scene and was...
Charlotte Man Can Renovate His House After $150,000 Powerball Win
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Thomas Pharr of Charlotte said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while and, after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize, they can make that a reality. “We’ve been talking about renovating our house and lo and behold this...
Armed Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident near Cuthbertson HS
WAXHAW, N.C. — A man is in custody following a road rage incident near a Union County high school. Just after 10 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to Cuthbertson High School following a report of road rage on Cuthbertson Road. During the incident, investigators say the suspect brandished a firearm at another driver and then turned into the parking lot of Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
Gaston County Mugshots October 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Concord Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
CONCORD, N.C. – Police blocked off a section of International Drive Northwest Friday night after a deadly shooting. The city spokeswoman sent WCCB a statement that read, in part: “Concord PD is investigating a homicide that occurred at the 400 block of International Dr. They’re working to identify the victim and suspect, and they are talking to multiple witnesses.”
Suspect Charged With Double Murder In Fort Mill Held Without Bond
FORT MILL, S.C. — A murder suspect is in custody accused of killing a mother and son in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in Gastonia Thursday night. He appeared in court virtually Friday morning where he was denied bond. The York County Sheriff’s Office says...
