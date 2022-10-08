Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for youJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
This former Blackhawks fan favorite is back with the team
The Chicago Blackhawks have had some good goaltenders during their run of dominance in the 2010s. With Corey Crawford as the main guy, the backup situation has been mostly good for them. One of them sticks out above the rest. Scott Darling was the local kid that grew up a...
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
MLive.com
Elmer Soderblom’s nifty goal highlights Red Wings’ preseason win vs. Leafs
DETROIT – Tyler Bertuzzi tallied a pair of goals, Elmer Soderblom scored a slick goal and Joe Veleno was rewarded in his effort to earn a roster spot. The Detroit Red Wings loaded their lineup with regulars and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs’ B team 4-2 Friday in the home preseason finale at Little Caesars Arena.
Derek Lalonde has a message for impatient Red Wings fans
It’s officially a new era in the Motor City, as the Detroit Red Wings have themselves their 28th head coach in franchise history in the form of Derek LalondeDerek Lalonde, who was hired by general manager Steve Yzerman earlier this offseason. A former assistant coach with the Tampa Bay...
NHL
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
MLive.com
Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale; roster decisions loom
The Detroit Red Wings dressed only a handful of regulars in their preseason finale Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs iced nearly their entire lineup. The result was predictable. The Leafs got two goals each from Auston Mathews and William Nylander for a 5-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings...
NHL
Coyotes Claim Defenseman Juuso Valimaki Off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old Valimaki appeared in nine games for the Flames in 2021-22 and registered 0-2-2 with 10 penalty minutes (PIM). He also played in 35...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22
In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford delivered before Adam Frazier capped Seattle’s historic comeback with one sweet swing. A little October fun for a new generation of Mariners. Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and Seattle erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. “Those are the kind of moments you picture yourself in in the backyard when you’re a kid,” Frazier said.
MLive.com
Red Wings assign Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids
The Detroit Red Wings gave top defense prospect Simon Edvinsson a good, long look in the preseason and decided he needs some development time in the AHL. Edvinsson, the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, was among 15 players assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. The Red Wings...
FOX Sports
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done in postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announces Return of High School Hockey Captains Program
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild and West Bend Mutual Insurance today announced the return of the high school hockey captains program. The High School Hockey Captains Program presented by West Bend honors two high school hockey captains, one male and one female, from November through March.
Yardbarker
Scenes from Canucks practice: Hughes, Garland take “maintenance day”, Boeser snipes in return to practice
The Vancouver Canucks took the ice at Rogers Arena on Sunday morning for practice ahead of Wednesday’s season opener on the road against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks will still hold two final tune-up skates on Monday and Tuesday morning, giving them a few chances to...
FOX Sports
Minnesota earns playoff spot with 2-0 victory over Vancouver
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match...
MLS・
MLive.com
Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers
Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
FOX Sports
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette says Vikings defender 'flopped' on illegal block call
The coolest play to happen on the football field during Sunday’s divisional matchup between the Bears and Vikings technically didn’t even happen. Facing second-and-11 from the Chicago 48-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields used his athletic ability to make something happen on a quarterback keeper. He took off on the ground, weaving through Vikings defenders, for a 52-yard touchdown run.
Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game
SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game.
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: Silence of the Rams
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
