Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police identify man shot to death in Paddock Hills Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the manwho was shot and killed Tuesday night on Reading Road. Police have identified the man as Monty Reid, 27. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a second person, who has not been identified, was transported...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: 8-year-old hit while crossing street in Bond Hill dies

CINCINNATI — An 8-year-old boy whowas hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Bond Hill has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Officials say the boy, identified as Deontez Hardy, died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children's. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2 hospitalized after overnight downtown shooting

CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized after an overnight shooting in a popular area of downtown. The shooting occurred on 7th Street, between Walnut and Vine streets. Police say the call came in around 2 a.m. and say that one man and one woman have been taken to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Death investigation underway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A death investigation is underway in Hamilton. Hamilton police said officers were called out to the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue for a possible death investigation. Hamilton police detectives responded to the scene and confirmed a death investigation is underway. I've never seen as many police...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies homicide suspect shot, killed by Hamilton officers

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The coroner's office has identified the victim fatally shot and the homicide suspect who was later shot by police during a confrontation in Fairfield Township over the weekend. It all began Saturday around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove...
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Over The Rhine#Guns#Grieving#Violent Crime#Dohn High School
WLWT 5

Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022

CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Remy Lane in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Remy Lane in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY

