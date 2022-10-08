Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Police identify man shot to death in Paddock Hills Tuesday
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the manwho was shot and killed Tuesday night on Reading Road. Police have identified the man as Monty Reid, 27. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a second person, who has not been identified, was transported...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 8-year-old hit while crossing street in Bond Hill dies
CINCINNATI — An 8-year-old boy whowas hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Bond Hill has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Officials say the boy, identified as Deontez Hardy, died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children's. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday...
WLWT 5
2 hospitalized after overnight downtown shooting
CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized after an overnight shooting in a popular area of downtown. The shooting occurred on 7th Street, between Walnut and Vine streets. Police say the call came in around 2 a.m. and say that one man and one woman have been taken to...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Woodmont Avenue in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Woodmont Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police: Death investigation underway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A death investigation is underway in Hamilton. Hamilton police said officers were called out to the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue for a possible death investigation. Hamilton police detectives responded to the scene and confirmed a death investigation is underway. I've never seen as many police...
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies homicide suspect shot, killed by Hamilton officers
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The coroner's office has identified the victim fatally shot and the homicide suspect who was later shot by police during a confrontation in Fairfield Township over the weekend. It all began Saturday around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 16-year-old girl dies days after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — A teenager has died after a crash in Campbell County last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The coroner's report states the crash happened in Cold Spring on Oct. 2. 16-year-old Ava Markus died from her injuries on Tuesday at UC Medical Center, the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police officer on probation after pleading guilty to a crime; police powers suspended
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer is on probation after pleading guilty to a crime. Darryl Tyus, a 15-year veteran of the department, has been on desk duty for several months during a criminal and internal investigation. His police powers were suspended after the department was made aware of...
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
WLWT 5
Teen charged in connection with three murders may be tried as an adult
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A teenager accused of three murders is a step closer to getting tried as an adult. The 16-year-old's criminal history includes three murder charges along with assault, kidnapping and abduction with a firearm. All of those incidents happened last year. On Tuesday, the teen walked...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police activity on Ferguson Road in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man accused of inappropriately touching young girl at Dave & Busters in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A man is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl at the Dave & Busters in Springdale over the weekend. Police arrested Miguel Angel Rodriguez on Monday. According to court documents, witnesses told investigators they saw him kissing a young girl and a bartender said he...
WLWT 5
Father charged with assault after 3-week-old admitted to ICU with multiple fractures, officials say
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is Batavia Township is facing charges after his 3-week-old was taken to the ICU with broken bones, officials say. Last Thursday, Clermont County Child Protective Services said a 3-week-old was taken to children's Hospital with several fractures to the head, ribs, arms and legs.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Hamilton mailman helps police track down suspect in crash and shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two men are dead after a series of bizarre events that began with a crash and ended with one man being shot to death by police. The crash was between two cars on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. Witnesses said they saw something unusual right away with...
WLWT 5
Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022
CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting outside fire house in Paddock Hills
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Paddock Hills Tuesday night. It happened around 7 p.m. along Reading Road right in front of Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9. Police said one of the victims has died and the other is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Remy Lane in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Remy Lane in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0