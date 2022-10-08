Family remembers missing girl

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ann Powell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends of a little girl gathered in Owensboro tonight to honor a life they say ended soon. But officials have not confirmed the death of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez Alvarez family members came forward earlier this week saying the remains found in a storage facility is Alianna.

Alianna’s great aunt, Tina McSoots and her husband organized a vigil called “Justice for Alianna” at English Park in Owensboro.

“Please Lord, bless this child and all her siblings because they are going through a hard time. That is all I ask Lord,” she says.

Tonight, McStoots is remembering Alianna.

“She was playful, she smiled a lot, and she loved her siblings. And before she lived with her father, she was always at my mother’s house, and she really bonded with her,” she says.

McStoots sent several pictures to Eyewitness News. She says she had not seen Alianna for the past four years, so many of the pictures are several years old.

“She was just a happy on-the-go little girl,” she says.

Those who attended the vigil shed tears, released balloons, and lit candles in honor of Alianna.

Alianna was reported missing on September 30 th . Jose Gomez Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter have been arrested and charged with abuse of a courts. Police say the two were caring for several children, including Alianna.

