Bradley’s three first quarter touchdown performance highlights Oilers victory over Red Devils

The three Jones College choral performing groups, JC Voices, the Concert Choir, and the Collegiate Chorale, will be presenting three concerts over the next couple of months. The public is invited to the free performances at the First Baptist Church of Laurel on Sunday, October 23, at 6 p.m. and the First Baptist Church of Quitman performance on Sunday, November 13, at 6 p.m.

LAUREL, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO