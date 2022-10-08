Bradley’s three first quarter touchdown performance highlights Oilers victory over Red Devils

Read full article on original website
Hattiesburg, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Local golfer hits second career hole in one
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local Meridian golfer, Allan Willis, hit his second career hole in one last week at the Quitman Country Club. Willis hit his first hole in one two years ago and then did it again with some friends on Friday. The shot of every golfers dream was...
Dillon Brown, Hattiesburg power past Florence 28-21 for third win in a row
FLORENCE — Dillon Brown picked a good night to have one of his best games. Behind the running of Brown, along with a bend-but-not-break defense, Hattiesburg was able to hold off a late Florence rally 28-21 at Eagle Stadium on Friday night in a critical Region 3-5A contest. “I told the guys all week ...
impact601.com
Lloyd Patrick Rayner
Lloyd Patrick Rayner, 39 of Bay springs, MS passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his residence in Bay springs, MS. He was born Wednesday, June 22, 1983 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of...
impact601.com
Jones College’s choral department performs concerts full of “Grace”
The three Jones College choral performing groups, JC Voices, the Concert Choir, and the Collegiate Chorale, will be presenting three concerts over the next couple of months. The public is invited to the free performances at the First Baptist Church of Laurel on Sunday, October 23, at 6 p.m. and the First Baptist Church of Quitman performance on Sunday, November 13, at 6 p.m.
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
WTOK-TV
Butlerfest is back in action
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered today, Oct. 8th, in the town of Bulter, Alabama for the annual Butlerfest. This two-day long festival allows everyone to come eat, shop and just have a good time. With dozens of vendors, you can enjoy all sorts of things like fried pork...
WDAM-TV
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
impact601.com
Marguerite Bryant
Mrs. Marguerite Bryant, age 91, of Moselle who passed from this life on October 6, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Bryant enjoyed her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and church family. She enjoyed reading the Laurel Leader Call, cooking and serving her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald...
impact601.com
James E. Bush
James E. Bush, age 91 of Waynesboro, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. Mr. Bush was born on February 14, 1931. Mr. Bush was employed with Masonite Corporation prior to retirement. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Waynesboro. He was...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
impact601.com
Clara Harless
Mrs. Clara Harless, age 89, of Purvis, who died on October 8, 2022. Mrs. Harless was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Harless; parents, Hugh and Janie Loveless; and brother, Jimmy Curtis Loveless. She is survived by her sons, Johnny (Karen) Harless, Jr of Eatonville and Stephen (Sherry) Harless...
Lamar County moves forward with Hegwood Road project
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg announced a road-widening project will move forward in Lamar County. Beginning next week, the project set for Hegwood Road will include road closures throughout the duration of the construction. Officials said road projects like this are a huge factor in alleviating congestion in major thoroughfares, but the construction […]
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, the police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.
WLBT
Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man
LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is described as 6′0″ of Fayette. Carter was last seen at the Super 8 Hotel on Sunday, October 2. There is no vehicle description available...
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
Woman’s body found on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, October 5. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue after receiving a report about a deceased person. The coroner estimated that the woman died six months to a year ago. Police said no identity or other information […]
WTOK-TV
Marion Police Department promotes Ladarius Spivey to captain
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion celebrated a very important member of its police force on Friday. The Marion Police Department promoted Sgt. Ladarius Spivey to Captain and what made the day even sweeter was that it was all on his twelfth birthday. Chief Randall Davis and the...
Multiple people injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59
MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 on Sunday, October 9. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. at the 75 mile-marker on the northbound side of the interstate. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler clipped […]
