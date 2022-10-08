Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Lobos and Spartans Play to 1-1 Draw
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team began continued its four-game homestand Sunday with a 1-1 draw against San Jose State at the UNM Soccer Complex. The Lobos move to 4-3-6 overall (2-1-3 MW) with the result, while the Spartans move to 3-5-5 (2-2-2 MW). Jadyn...
golobos.com
Lobos And Fresno State Slated for 4:30 pm on FS2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Mountain West and Fox Sports has announced that New Mexico’s Saturday, October 22 Homecoming Game with Fresno State will kickoff from University Stadium at 4:30 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on FS2. The game is the only game on FS2 for the Lobos this...
golobos.com
Men’s Golf Concludes Fall at Wolf Pack Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s golf team will conclude the fall portion of its schedule as it travels to Nevada for the Wolf Pack Classic in Reno. The event at the 7,302-yard, par-72 Hidden Valley Country Club will be held Monday and Tuesday. The tournament will...
golobos.com
Lertsadwattana Wins First Career Title at Ron Moore Intercollegiate
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Jenny Lertsadwattana earned her first collegiate title on Sunday as the New Mexico women’s golf team concluded play at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Lertsadwattana shared medalist honors with Carla Bernat of Tulane as both ended the event at 10-under par.
golobos.com
Gonzales Announces Staff Changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico third-year head coach Danny Gonzales has announced changes to his offensive staff, effective immediately. Derek Warehime, who has served as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2020, has been relieved of his duties. Heath Ridenour, quarterbacks coach, will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season, and graduate assistant Matt Clark, who assisted with the tight ends, will now serve as the interim tight ends coach.
golobos.com
Wyoming Storms back for 27-14 win over Lobos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a familiar refrain for a second straight week as New Mexico bolted to a 14-0 first quarter lead, and then never got another score as Wyoming came back for a 27-14 win in front of 14,226 fans at University Stadium to drop UNM to 0-3 in the Mountain West and 2-4 overall. Wyoming moved to 2-1 in the league and 4-3 overall.
golobos.com
New Mexico Hosts San Jose State on Sunday Afternoon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team continues a four-game homestand on Sunday by hosting San Jose State. The Lobos and Spartans will kick-off at 1:00 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. The Lobos...
golobos.com
Lertsadwattana and Lehigh Open Strong at Ron Moore Intercollegiate
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – The New Mexico women’s golf team opened play Friday at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate with the first round of play at the Highlands Ranch Golf Club. The Lobos, led by Jenny Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh, shot 4-under during the first round to finish the opening day in second place.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho powerlifter looks to claim state record in powerlifting
Wilson Blackbird looks to break records (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer) If I can continue to trust the process, I can get that record and more — Wilson Blackbird. Rio Rancho USPA powerlifter Wilson Blackbird holds three New Mexico state records in powerlifting. Now, he has his eyes on the...
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area
Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
rrobserver.com
Happy landing as stolen ‘baby bee’ is reunited with parents
Father bee Joey and mother bee Lilly prepare to launch Thursday without Joelly, their baby bee, which was stolen from a local hotel during the night. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) They say lightning never strikes twice in the same place. Don’t tell that to balloon pilot Michael Glen of Phoenix.
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
Albuquerque talent agency, Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico turn kids into models for a day
Some kids going through cancer treatment got to forget about their troubles for a day.
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
railfan.com
Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
City of Albuquerque working to give online access to the community
An event was a part of an effort to close Albuquerque's digital divide.
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
