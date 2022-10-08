Read full article on original website
WVNews
Keyser's Sadie Portillo moves towards the ball against Southern.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Coach Brian Kesner’s Keyser volleyball squad has been on the move …
Athlete of the week Rylee Barrett rushes for over triple digits against Rebels
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Eagle football running back Rylee Barrett.
Rio's Jenkins wins Royals Challenge; RedStorm place 2nd
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyler Jenkins picked up a win individually and, in the process, led the University of Rio Grande men's cross country team to a second place finish in the Blue division of the Royals Cross Country Challenge hosted by Queens University, Friday afternoon, at McAlpine Park. Jenkins,...
Rio men erase deficit, upend Oakland City
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — After failing to cash in on numerous first half scoring chances, the University of Rio Grande more than made up for lost time over the final 45 minutes of its match against Oakland City University. The RedStorm outshot their guests 10-2 in the second half...
Rio Grande Men's Basketball announces 22-23 roster additions
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande men's basketball head coach Ryan Arrowood has announced the addition of five players to the RedStorm varsity roster for the 2022-23 season. The newcomers include the freshman quartet of Aiden Porter, Trey Robertson, Trent Hundley and Kaden Warner, as well as...
Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting and banquet
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WVNews) — Over 120 people attended the annual Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting and banquet held Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 at the Blakeslee Center in Middleport. Roy R. Vaughan, Langsville, was elected to serve a three-year term on the Meigs SWCD Board of Supervisors. He will replace long-time board member and current vice-chairman Bill Baer in January.
