ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Investigation underway after 5 dead in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night. The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating on Bobo Drive after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Lee
WYFF4.com

Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash on Saturday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Fairmont Avenue when it...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty
FOX Carolina

Shooting in Greenwood leaves one dead on Saturday night

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person Sunday. Officers said they responded to the apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street just after midnight. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man who’d been...
GREENWOOD, SC
WJBF

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Desiree Crew was last seen along Green Tree Road in Anderson. If anyone has information about her location, call the sheriff’s office or...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Police locate baby alligator in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby alligator was found Thursday in Greenville County. Greenville Police Officer Hamilton responded to a report of a baby alligator on Palm Street. The officer located the animal and was able to rescue it. The baby alligator was delivered to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to be […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy