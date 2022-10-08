Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Investigation underway after 5 dead in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night. The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating on Bobo Drive after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial
BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt after public transit bus hit in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials responded to a crash that involved an SUV and a public transit bus Monday morning. The Greenville Police Department said a city bus was rear-ended outbound on Pelham at Pelham Commons. The driver in the Ford SUV was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
iheart.com
‘Lowlife scum:’ SC Sheriff's strong words for school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
Drugs, guns, money seized during Operation Rolling Thunder in SC
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
WYFF4.com
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash on Saturday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Fairmont Avenue when it...
Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
WLOS.com
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
FOX Carolina
Shooting in Greenwood leaves one dead on Saturday night
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person Sunday. Officers said they responded to the apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street just after midnight. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man who’d been...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus. The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver...
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
Authorities confirm multiple deaths at Inman home
The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office and Inman police responded just before 8 o’clock Sunday evening to a reported death at a home in Inman.
Burglary suspect on the loose in Anderson County
Anderson County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect, after they broke into the Cancun Mexican Restaurant Tuesday night.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Desiree Crew was last seen along Green Tree Road in Anderson. If anyone has information about her location, call the sheriff’s office or...
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police locate baby alligator in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby alligator was found Thursday in Greenville County. Greenville Police Officer Hamilton responded to a report of a baby alligator on Palm Street. The officer located the animal and was able to rescue it. The baby alligator was delivered to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to be […]
