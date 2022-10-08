Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway draws more fans than last year
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway says more fans turned out for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 this year than in 2019 and in 2021. Fans filed into the Fan Zone before the race on Sunday, buying merchandise from vendors. Roger Burgess runs one of the trailers and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — It was a race of desperation. For Christopher Bell, who had to win Sunday to stave off elimination from NASCAR's playoffs. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
wccbcharlotte.com
Real Men Wear Pink Swing Fore A Cure Golf Event To Be Held October 17th
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina has launched its annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of Charlotte. Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge by wearing pink for the month of October.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mears, Herbert inducted into NC Auto Racing Hall of Fame
Up and down the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Mooresville, a horde of antique and classic cars sat parked for onlookers to see. However, none of those cars was the main attraction of the evening. That honor rested with the two parked smack in the middle of downtown — the Indy 500-winning car of Rick Mears and the top fuel dragster belonging to Doug Herbert.
US News and World Report
Sing and Dance the Night Away at New NC Karaoke Club
CONOVER, N.C. (AP) — Multicolored lights danced around private party rooms as music pumped through the speakers at WE Karaoke in Conover. The business has been up and running for around four months. The husband-and-wife team of Wilson Thao, 28, and Emily Thao, 26, began their business journey in...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Mountaineers take on Red Raiders, Wildcats up against Bulls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're back to our regularly scheduled Friday Night Frenzy this week! And as usual, we're bringing you highlights and scores from key high school football games in the Carolinas!. This week, WCNC Charlotte is at two games to get you up close and personal looks at...
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Man Can Renovate His House After $150,000 Powerball Win
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Thomas Pharr of Charlotte said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while and, after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize, they can make that a reality. “We’ve been talking about renovating our house and lo and behold this...
scoopcharlotte.com
28 Chefs + 14 Restaurants = 1 Unforgettable Night of Dining In Charlotte on November 3rd
Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night Brings Flavors Of The Bayou State To The Queen City for One Fabulous Evening. For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night.
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Officials caution residents after sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver
DENVER, N.C. — Officials are asking people not to swim or touch the water in one part of Lake Norman in Denver. In a news release, Lincoln County Health Director Lena Jones issued a Swimming Advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday for a sewage spill at Rivendell Lane. According to the director, about 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind Blue Dory Lane.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Rapid Response Is Collecting Donated Items To Aid Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – North Rapid Response, a new full-service, Charlotte-based disaster response team of experienced medical professionals, is collecting donated items to help Florida residents who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Here are donated items that the public can donate, and will be collected for the hurricane...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Stanly News & Press
Miss Stanly County 2023 Pageant crowns winners
Saturday’s 2023 Miss Stanly County Pageant saw one previous winner of the Outstanding Teen award return to claim the Miss Stanly crown, while the new Outstanding Teen was competing in a pageant for the first time. Shelby Sides, who was Miss Stanly County Outstanding Teen in 2020 and 2021,...
lakenormanpublications.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hickory Ridge routs Lake Norman for Wildcats’ first loss
HARRISBURG – Everything that could possibly go wrong on the football field did for Lake Norman High Friday night, ending the Wildcats’ undefeated run with a 55-10 loss to Hickory Ridge. The Wildcats (6-1) turned the ball over on the first play from scrimmage, gave up touchdowns to...
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory Is On The List
There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
wccbcharlotte.com
Student Dies After Being Hit By A Bus Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University has released a statement after a 19-year-old student was hit and killed by a bus in Uptown. “Johnson & Wales University grieves the loss of Charlotte Campus sophomore Marielena Vazquez, who will always be remembered as Destiny to her family and friends. A Baking & Pastry Arts major scheduled to graduate in May 2023, she was a warm and caring student who excelled in both her labs and academics. We share our deepest condolences and stand united with Marielena’s family. Additional counseling services have been made available to our JWU community.”
