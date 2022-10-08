Up and down the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Mooresville, a horde of antique and classic cars sat parked for onlookers to see. However, none of those cars was the main attraction of the evening. That honor rested with the two parked smack in the middle of downtown — the Indy 500-winning car of Rick Mears and the top fuel dragster belonging to Doug Herbert.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO