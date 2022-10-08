Jaylon Boles turned in a special night as T.L. Hanna defeated J.L. Mann in double overtime

Jaylon Boles was called upon when T.L. Hanna needed something special, and he delivered with four touchdowns in the 48-42 double overtime win over J.L. Mann.

With the game tied 42-42 in the second overtime, T.L. Hanna (7-1, 2-0 Region 1-AAAAA) looked at Boles to punch in the walk-off touchdown near the goal line.

He scored and ended the game as Hanna’s home crowd erupted.

“I just thank my coaches for trusting in me,” Boles said. “Thank all my teammates for doing what they’ve got to do to get me into the end zone. It’s nothing but family over here. They all trust in each other and we’re all going to make it happen.”

Boles made play-after-play down the stretch and gave the Yellow Jackets life when times looked bleak against Mann (5-3, 1-1).

In the fourth quarter, T.L. Hanna trailed 35-28 and needed to drive down majority of the field with time against them.

As many know, Hanna’s offensive style is a heavy run scheme. And typically, teams wouldn’t consecutively hand off the ball with 60 yards to go and barely a minute left remaining on the clock. But when you have a talent like Boles, you let him run.

“When I see Jaylon take off down the sideline, that always brightens everything up in me,” quarterback Kenny Fretwell said. “I’m ready to just keep going and use that momentum to continue the drive.”

Last year, Boles probably wouldn’t have been put in a scenario where he would be relied heavily offensively to help win a game. He's primarily a defensive back and remained on that side of the ball last year.

Coming into this season Boles' role needed to expand, and it’s paid off for the Yellow Jackets as he was called upon more than usual.

“He stepped up big for us,” T.L. Hanna coach Jason Tone said. “We had some injuries, he had to step up and play a lot more offense than he’s been playing. I can’t be more proud of him because he’s a defensive starter that just crosses over offensively. And tonight, he had to shoulder a lot of the load.”

Boles came up big in the clutch with three touchdowns through the fourth quarter and both overtime periods.

Following the win Boles was catching his breath as teammates embraced friends and family on the field. His performance didn’t just highlight his electric ability but his sturdy vitality.

“Jaylon comes in and puts in work every week,” Fretwell said. "I think he kind of knows he going to have to play both ways and that’s really tough. Especially with that offense and how much running we do, I mean, he’s just a great player."

