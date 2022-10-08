ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players

Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
NHL

Red Wings trim roster by 15

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
NHL

Coyotes Claim Defenseman Juuso Valimaki Off Waivers

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old Valimaki appeared in nine games for the Flames in 2021-22 and registered 0-2-2 with 10 penalty minutes (PIM). He also played in 35...
NHL
Post Register

Justin Fields' growing comfort level shows in Bears defeat

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' passing game carried the offense Sunday for the first time this season in a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, if the Bears (2-3) can only find ways to finish games, they could prevent a three-game losing...
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22

In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
Post Register

Minnesota earns playoff spot with 2-0 victory over Vancouver

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match...
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announces Return of High School Hockey Captains Program

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild and West Bend Mutual Insurance today announced the return of the high school hockey captains program. The High School Hockey Captains Program presented by West Bend honors two high school hockey captains, one male and one female, from November through March.
NHL
Post Register

Rare loss in final for Swiatek as Krejcikova wins in Ostrava

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Iga Swiatek lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open on Sunday. Home favorite Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win the final 5-7, 7-6 (4),...
TENNIS

