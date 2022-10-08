Central overcomes first-half miscues to win fourth straight, Roncalli still unbeaten

It wasn't perfect, but it still looks nice.

Aberdeen Central won its fourth-straight football game Friday night, turning back Brookings 20-3 in Eastern South Dakota Conference action at Brownell Activities Complex.

Here are some of the takeaways from the game.

Even with four turnovers, Eagles lead at halftime

The Golden Eagles turned the ball over four times in the first half, yet still led 6-3 at the break on a nice touchdown run by Drew Salfrank. They easily outgained the Bobcats through two quarters, but couldn't score more because they couldn't keep possession. Quarterback Dustin Hermansen passed the ball five times in the first half, with two short completions to go with three interceptions.

"It's not what we wanted obviously," said Central head coach Justin Briese, "but our defense did a good job of keeping us in the game and not causing those turnovers to turn into points for them."

In a nifty offensive wrinkle, Salfrank's score was on a direct snap to him, then he raced 35 yards to the end zone.

Defense keeps Brookings out of the end zone

Hermansen played much better in the second half, but it was Central's ground game and defense that made the difference.

The defense was stout, keeping the Bobcats out of the end zone and not allowing a score in the second half. The Brookings field goal came after a long interception return deep into Central territory. Then, late in the first half, the Eagles turned the Bobcats away again. After recovering a fumble, Brookings again took over well into Central territory, but couldn't capitalize, misfiring on a fourth-down pass as the second quarter ended.

That possession came after a long Carda touchdown run was called back on a penalty

Central regroups, takes control after halftime

On Central's first drive of the third quarter, Carda capped a 10-play drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to make it 13-3 in favor of the Eagles.

After Central forced another Brookings punt, Carda again went to work by carrying the ball five straight times and finished the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

"Carda would be the first to say that a lot of his success comes from the offensive line doing their job," Briese said. "They do a great job of getting on bodies, blocking people and opening up holes. Karson runs physically and he runs hard and he makes a lot of his own holes by looking for contact, and on that last touchdown he was able to just walk in."

The senior running back is a dependable and dangerous offensive weapon. He carried the ball 27 times for 188 yards Friday. The Golden Eagles accumulated 325 all-purpose yards with 169 of them coming in the second half.

What appeared to be another long touchdown run by Carda in the second half was again nullified because of a penalty. But for all of the adversity, the Golden Eagles showed their mettle as they prevailed.

Central has now won four straight games after starting the season 0-3. The Golden Eagles visit Yankton Friday in another ESD battle. Brookings is now also 4-3.

Roncalli builds 27-0 halftime lead en route to shutout of Webster

Aberdeen Roncalli made the most of four Webster turnovers to pick up a 42-0 Northeast Conference victory in high school football action Friday night in Webster.

The Cavaliers led 27-0 at halftime, and if the game wasn't salted away at that point, it was moments into the third quarter. On the first drive of the half, Roncalli linebacker Zane Backous picked off a Webster pass and returned it about 15 yards for a touchdown. Jackson Isakson rushed for the two-point conversion to make it 35-0 and push the game into running time.

All four Webster turnovers were interceptions. Three were in the first half and, after each, the Cavaliers started in Webster territory and scored.

The Cavs racked up about 210 yards of offense in the first half as Maddox May, who didn't play in the second half, already had 72 yards on nine carries.

Isakson had three first-half touchdown passes, two to Austin Meyers of six and 22 yards. Isakson had a strong night passing, completing seven of 10 passes for three touchdowns with one interception. He added 52 rushing yards.

In a wildly unlikely coincidence, the Cavaliers, now 7-0 and ranked fifth in the Class 11B poll, have won the coin toss in every game so far this season. They sit atop the NEC with just one regular-season game to play. That is Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Dacotah Bank Stadium against Clark/Willow Lake.

In a postgame interview with Scott Solberg on Hub City Radio, Roncalli coach Billy Young said May was held out after what appeared to be a bruise to his thigh. The coach didn't think it was a serious injury, which is good news for Roncalli as May is a top contributor on both sides of the ball.

With a bye next week, Webster, now 2-6, has finished the regular season. The Bearcats were led Friday by Brent Bearman, who rushed 16 times for 60 yards.

Herreid-Selby Area 58, Potter County 14: Brenden Begemen scored on touchdown runs of six, three, four, 15 and 30 yards to lead Herreid-Selby Area (7-0) Friday night. Tray Hettick scored twice on runs of one and six yards. He also found Trevor Gill on a 69- and 22-yard scoring strikes. Begeman ran for 343 yards.

For Potter County, Landon Larson found Ryder Falkenhagen on TD passes of 63 and 20 yards.

Warner 50, Estelline-Hendricks 7: Zach Wood got Warner off to a fast start with a 91-yard kick return as 7-0 Warner cruised Friday night. He later added a 44-yard rushing touchdown. Hunter Cramer scored twice on the ground on runs of five and four yards. He also had a 68-yard pass to Payton Volk for a touchdown

Ipswich 68, Dupree 13: Tyler Hettich had a hand in four touchdowns to lead Ipswich Friday night. He scored on runs of 12, 30 and 50 yards and caught a 30-yard pass from Ian Beyers. Beyers topped 200 yards in passing with three touchdowns.

Wolsey-Wessington 47, Britton-Hecla 8: Blaze Herdman scored on a 12-yard run and tossed touchdown passes to Tate French (two and 19 yards) and Caleb Richmond (13 yards) for Wolsey-Wessington. Richmond also scored on an interception return. Moshe Richmond (13 yards) and Austin Wyant (50) added touchdown runs.

BoDell Davidson scored the Braves touchdown on a 56-yard run.

Oakes 28, Lisbon 6: After falling behind 6-0, Oakes (N.D.) scored four straight touchdowns to defeat Lisbon 28-6. Quarterback Xavier Vossler found Adler Paeper on scoring strikes of 20 and 33 yards, then connected with Marcus Garza on a seven-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-3 at halftime. In the fourth quarter Vossler found Paeper again for a 70-yard score.

Wyatt Webb scored for Lisbon on a four-yard run.

Leola-Frederick 58, North Central 0: Leola-Frederick gained 354 rushing yards en route to shutting out North Central Friday night. Brayden Sumption had a hand in four scores, three touchdown runs and a pass. He finished with 195 yards rushing. Hans Lapka scored twice for the Titans.

Milbank 43, Sisseton 6: A quick start helped Milbank (1-6) break into the win column. The Bulldogs took advantage of two lost fumbles in Sisseton's first three offensive plays and an onside kick recovery to race to a 29-0 first-quarter lead. It was 43-0 at halftime.

Garrett Mertens scored on an eight-yard run and tossed four TD passes, two to Jayden Johnson (14 and 12 yards) and one each to Sawyer Gauer (five yards) and Emmett Hanson (12 yards) for Milbank.

Watertown 24, Mitchell 14: The best way for Watertown to snap a four-game losing skid was to make sure to keep the ball in Juven Hudson's hands.

The junior running back rushed 30 times for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the Arrows' Eastern South Dakota Conference football victory over Mitchell on Friday night.

High school football scores for Friday, Oct. 7

Aberdeen Central 20, Brookings 3

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Webster 0

Beresford 20, Sioux Falls Christian 13

Canton 32, Vermillion 13

Castlewood 54, Waverly-South Shore 0

Colome 58, Centerville 32

Corsica-Stickney 48, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 18

Dakota Valley 43, Lakota Tech 0

Dell Rapids 35, Chamberlain 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 7

Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Florence/Henry 13

Gayville-Volin 53, Arlington 0

Gregory 49, Burke 7

Hamlin 51, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Hanson 48, Viborg-Hurley 6

Harding County/Bison 44, Timber Lake 22

Harrisburg 59, Rapid City Central 0

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Potter County 14

Hill City 20, Custer 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 34, DeSmet 12

Hot Springs 42, Rapid City Christian 0

Ipswich 68, Dupree 13

Irene-Wakonda 64, Garretson 12

Jim River 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Jones County 33, Bennett County 0

Kadoka Area 44, Faith 6

Leola/Frederick 58, North Central Co-Op 0

Little Wound 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Lyman 32, Sully Buttes 8

Madison 41, Lennox 19

McCook Central/Montrose 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0

Milbank 43, Sisseton 6

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Parkston 16, Bon Homme 9

Philip 52, Newell 8

Platte-Geddes 40, Colman-Egan 0

Pierre 59, Huron 7

Red Cloud 57, Pine Ridge 6

Redfield 52, Dakota Hills 13

Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 34, Brandon Valley 30

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 14

Stanley County 34, Lemmon/McIntosh 14

Tea 49, Spearfish 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Flandreau Indian 0

St. Thomas More 21, Douglas 8

Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 14

Wall 54, Kimball/White Lake 0

Warner 50, Estelline/Hendricks 7

Watertown 24, Mitchell 14

White River 32, New Underwood 28

Winner 46, West Central 12

Wolsey/Wessington 47, Britton/Hecla 8

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Central overcomes first-half miscues to win fourth straight, Roncalli still unbeaten