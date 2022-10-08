Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Dexter is the behemoth entering the deep SCAA VB Tournament
The Stoddard County Athletic Association Volleyball Tournament was a lot less chaotic when fans could just assume Advance (titles in 2018, 2019, and 2020) was going to win the event, and the only questions remaining were how was every other team going to fare?. The fans of top-seeded Dexter may...
semoball.com
Portageville dominates Malden in homecoming victory
Homecoming was sweet for the Portageville Bulldogs, who improved to 6-1 as their first-half demolition of the visiting Malden Green Wave (0-7) led to a 68-14 victory. “When you get a win like that, you’re not going to complain, especially versus teams like Malden that historically are very tough opponents,” Portageville head coach Ian Penrod said.
semoball.com
Kennett defeats Dexter in comeback on the road
The Kennett Indians struck first and utilized every opportunity to overcome a crushing defeat one week ago. With explosive offense and watchful defense in the first half of the night, the Indians took a 42-14 victory over Dexter Friday in their final regular season away game. Starting off sluggish, it...
mymoinfo.com
Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback
(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
semoball.com
'They better be ready for us': Kennett tennis team going back to State
The Kennett tennis team is once again State-bound after traveling to St. Louis to compete in individual sectionals Saturday. Represented by two sets of doubles and one singles, the Lady Indians were victorious in all three in just two sets. Kennett’s No. 1 doubles duo Claire Bean and Handley McAtee...
Wild and Free – Watch the Wild Horses of Shannon County, Missouri
There is one part of Missouri that seems to be hidden away from the advancement of time and technology and that's a good thing. It's the heavily forested Shannon County, Missouri where wild horses still run free and you can still witness them today. I saw a new article shared...
KFVS12
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello. They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman...
The Buford-Carty Farmstead has provided for generations of families in Reynolds County, Missouri
Powers, Mathew and Clio Admin. "Buford–Carty Farmstead and Museum." Clio: Your Guide to History. The Buford-Carty Farmstead built in 1847 is a product of history that crossed through various generations. It was a one-and-one-half-story cabin. In 2004, the farmstead was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
The Big Spring Historic District nestled in Carter County, Missouri is also a national historic district
Big Spring Lodge at the Big Spring Historic District, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Missouri.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The conservation of Big Spring, one of the largest springs in America, and the surrounding 3,966 acre cultural landscape in Ozark National Scenic Riverways continues to support recreational use and public enjoyment. (Source.)
Kait 8
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring man arrested for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer
A Mammoth Spring man is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing after authorities received a complaint of a reckless driver.Fifty-one-year-old Douglas Latham was observed to be traveling at high rates of speed in his Ford truck traveling north on U.S. Highway 63. At one point he reached 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement attempted to pull Latham over, but he ignored them and began to flee. They were able to stop him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Long Run Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
“I want him to pay for what he has done”: Community on edge after several homes catch fire
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents in this Dunklin County town are on edge after they say several homes have gone up in flames in the last few months. The fires have sparked concern throughout the community. Some say they are afraid to sleep at night for fear they will wake to a house engulfed in flames, while others have already lost everything they own.
KTLO
AR Highway Commission asks for injunction against junkyard in Fulton County
The Arkansas State Highway Commission has petitioned for a mandatory injunction against owners of a junkyard along State Highway 9 in Fulton County. State Highway 9 is subject to the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act of 1965, which requires states to provide enforcement of billboard and junkyard control measures or risk the loss of federal funding.
Kait 8
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 p.m. Sunday. A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots...
Comments / 0