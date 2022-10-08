ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Christian football falls to rival Unity Christian

By Lenny Padilla
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
HOLLAND - After the game, Holland Christian football coach Chris Kuipers had parents, players and fans in a big team huddle on the field. Kuipers wanted to take the time to talk about each of the eight seniors on his team on the annual senior night.

“You don’t want to lose on senior night,” he said. “But I’m proud of these guys for their effort and how they worked. Football is hard work. Not everyone is willing to do what these guys do. But I think you need to honor what they do for each other and for this school.”

The result of the game, however, didn’t go in their favor.

Holland Christian lost to Unity Christian 49-20 on Friday night in an OK Blue Conference football game.

“They were a tough team right out the gate,” Unity quarterback Mitch Tibbe said of Holland Christian. “They came out hard just like we expected. But we hit even harder and ended up getting the win.”

Unity scored first on a 2-yard run by Nolan Vis. The point-after failed. The Maroons responded with a 3-yard run by quarterback Eli Boyce on a 3-yard run with 5:05 to make it a 7-6 lead. Tibbe connected with Isaac Stienstra on a 60-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7, a lead they would not relinquish.

“We got a lot more comfortable on the field (after the second touchdown),” Tibbe said. “We kept grinding.”

Unity started the second quarter with an interception by Tibbe. Vis scored again, this time on a 20-yard run. Stienstra scored on a 2-point conversion to make it 22-7.

That set up the biggest turning point of the game.

Holland Christian went on an 18-play drive that ended at the 1-yard line. They were stuffed by the Crusaders on three-straight plays at the goal line.

“It was a little bit of a momentum change,” Holland Christian senior Lucas Conklin said. “But I thought that we needed to keep our heads up and keep playing. We knew Unity was going to stop fighting. So we needed to keep grinding, too.”

Kuipers said his team needs to take advantage of those situations.

“We had three possessions in the first half,” he said. “And that (goal-line stand) was one of those. And when you play a team like Unity, you need to be efficient. So anytime you don’t score, it makes it a challenge. I don’t think we stopped them tonight.”

Stienstra would go on to score two more of his game-high three touchdowns. Unity also got touchdowns from Gavin VanKoevering and Cam Vruggink.

Holland Christian would cap the scoring with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. One by Conklin on a 1-yard run and Ryder Gravenhof on a 5-yard catch with 1:14 left in the game.

The best offense game for the Maroons might have been by the speedy Carter Spencer. The senior had more than 100 yards rushing.

“Carter had a great game,” Kuipers said. “It’s been a couple weeks in a row that he had a game like that. He got injured on the first play of the second game of the season (against Wayland). The next week, he tried to play through it and he got another injury. So we hadn’t gotten to see what he’s capable of. But in the past couple of weeks we finally got to see what he’s capable of.”

The Maroons seniors are: Spencer, Conklin, Conner Smits, Henry Steenwyk, Brody Nelson, Sam Knot, Riley Brower and Christian Hoeksema.

“It’s nice to honor the seniors,” Conklin said. “It’s a strong way to make sure everyone knows that our seniors put in a lot of hard work over the years. Now it’s our time to shine.”

Holland Christian falls to 2-3 in the OK Blue and 3-4 overall. Unity Christian improves to 5-0 in conference and 5-2 overall.

