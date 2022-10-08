Baseball fans have seen a lot of great pitching in the first few days of the MLB Playoffs. Some of the best pitchings have easily come in the Guardians, Rays Wild Card Series. In game one Shane Bieber and Shane McClanahan and then in game two it was Triston McKenzie and Tyler Glasnow who put on the show in game two. McKenzie went for six innings while striking out eight and Glasnow pitched while only allowing two hits. Neither starting pitcher ended up giving up a run.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO