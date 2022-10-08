ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arley, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: No. 7 Meek rolls over Shoals Christian 63-0

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

ARLEY, Ala. – The seventh-ranked Meek Tigers are coming off a massive win over Addison last week but that didn’t trip them up Friday night when they hit the field to host Shoals Christian. The Tigers scored early and often in this one, hammering Shoals Christian 63-0 to keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Touchdown runs of 52 and 24 yards by Cam Deaver and Ory Frith, respectively gave Meek an early, 16-0 lead in the first quarter. Deaver broke free for another touchdown from 48 yards out to make it 24-0 and Bradigan Farmer hit Frith on an 8-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 30-0 going into the second quarter.

A 22-yard touchdown run by Frith made it a 37-0 game in the second and Braylen Roberts punched one into the end zone from a yard out later in the period to put the Tigers in front 43-0 late in the first half. A 5-yard scoring run by Blake Miller tacked on seven more points just before the break and Meek went into the locker room leading Shoals Christian 50-0 at the halftime break.

The clock was running throughout the second half, but the Tigers were still able to add to their lead. A 5-yard touchdown run by Hunter Wyatt extended the lead 57-0 later in the third and Meek’s final score of the night came on a 32-yard touchdown run by Brady Baxter, bringing the final score to 63-0 in favor of the Tigers.

Meek improves to 7-0 with the dominant win and will be back on the road next Friday to take on Vina.

