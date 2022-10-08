ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler-Casteel (Arizona) high school football game rescheduled due to lightning

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 2 days ago

The game was first delayed, then postponed to 3 p.m. Saturday

A showdown between two undefeated Arizona high school teams has been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon due to lightning.

Casteel (5-0) and Chandler (5-0), ranked No. 10 national in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 , were originally slated to play Friday night in Chandler until scattered thunder storms rolled in.

[Arizona high school football scores: Live updates, live streams]

The game was first delayed, then postponed to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Chandler was considered the top team in Arizona entering the season and has won its first five games by an average of 37 points and some local NFL players have even showed up to a game .

The Wolves are led by junior quarterback Dylan Raiola , the top-ranked player in the nation in the class of 2024.

