Corn Nation

Nebraska Men’s and Women’s Basketball announce Media Days Participants

With the start of the regular season just under one month away, the Big Ten Conference is set to hold Big Ten Basketball Media Days over the next two days in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This year will be the first time that Minneapolis will play host to the event with the men’s and women’s teams combined in the same days. Minneapolis was also announced as the host for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament and the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Corn Nation

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Produces a Convincing Win over #24 Michigan

Michigan has five great attackers but the Nebraska block and floor defense frustrated and slowed those attackers. Jess Mruzik normally leads the Wolverines but tonight she was held to 10 kills on 40 attempts with nine errors. Nebraska’s job was to slow those attackers down and they indeed did that....
Corn Nation

Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Beats Rutgers 14-13

Nebraska won back to back Big Ten games for the first time since 2018!. Nebraska is in sole possession of the Big Ten West!. Mickey Joseph did an incredible job of managing the clock at the end of the game. Rutgers did not. Go here and get a t-shirt:. https://cobbycorn.com.
Corn Nation

Rutgers Leads Nebraska 13-0 At Half

Rutgers 7 - 0 Quarterback Noah Vedral started for Rutgers, and on the second play of the game hit a 33-yard pass to Shameen Jones, advancing the ball to the Nebraska 39-yard line. The Scarlet Knights scored a few plays later as Vedral took off on a 21-yard run. The...
Corn Nation

Saturday Morning Game Thread

We all should be very happy and probably a little hungover from last nights win over the mighty Scarlet Knights of Rutgers University. No one is going to say it was a pretty win, but a win none the less. Now it’s time to wake up and get some coffee...
