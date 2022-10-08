ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
KUTV

SLC Police arrest man with gun in Sugar House apartment

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 33-year-old man who they said had a gun — which he reportedly pointed toward at least one person — in a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. The investigation started at noon on Sunday when...
KUTV

Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
KUTV

Silver Alert canceled for man last seen at airport TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Additional details weren't released. The original story continues below. A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who police said was last seen heading downtown from the Salt Lake Airport on TRAX. They said Ricardo Marino,...
KUTV

America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Kate Killpack

October 9, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Lehi High School's Kate Killpack who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
KUTV

Girls turned away from dance over dress code wear same dresses to 'Homecoming 2.0'

SP — Dozens of girls who were not allowed into their homecoming dance because of dress code violations in September got a second chance to dance in Oct. 8. The American Leadership Academy's homecoming dance on Sept. 24 made headlines after students reported multiple girls were either not allowed into, or were kicked out of, the charter school's homecoming dance over various dress code violations.
