Fall Is Beautiful at The Bountiful Ridge Golf Course in The Bountiful HillsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Major highway closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek Fire in Washington state has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along U.S. 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is...
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Details released of settlement between Dr. Gadson and Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's former superintendent will be paid more than $200,000 after a single year in the position. The "separation agreement" between Dr. Timothy Gadson and the Salt Lake School District was investigated by our Crisis in the Classroom team. The district's Tuesday night...
Mongo's story reaches man across country who spotted him while running wild in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mongo’s story has touched hearts across the country and proving it really is a small world. David, who works for the Air Force was in town September 12-19 working in Tooele on a sensitive military project on the UTTR test range. He was...
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
Utah restaurant gathering supplies for Floridians impacted by hurricane devastation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah restaurant is bringing the community together to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Travis Bonino, owner of Salsa Leedos Mexican Grill in Riverton, is planning to drive a truck of supplies from Utah to Florida to help those suffering from devastating loss.
President Nelson presides at groundbreaking for Heber Valley Utah Temple
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — President Russell M. Nelson presided over a groundbreaking ceremony held for the Heber Valley Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The temple was announced in October 2021 by President Nelson and will be the first temple in Wasatch County.
SLC Police arrest man with gun in Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 33-year-old man who they said had a gun — which he reportedly pointed toward at least one person — in a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. The investigation started at noon on Sunday when...
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
Suspect wanted by FBI, multiple Utah agencies after armed bank robberies
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is wanted by the FBI and multiple Utah police agencies after armed bank robberies around the Wasatch Front. Officials have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, who they described as being 5'11" to 6' with a thin build. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Residents, pets rescued off balcony after fire breaks out in Murray apartment complex
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Some residents of an apartment in Murray had to be rescued from their balconies after a fire broke out in the building. According to Fire Chief Joseph Mittelman with Murray City Fire, the fire started near 4500 South Atwood Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Friday.
Silver Alert canceled for man last seen at airport TRAX station
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Additional details weren't released. The original story continues below. A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who police said was last seen heading downtown from the Salt Lake Airport on TRAX. They said Ricardo Marino,...
High School Football: Woods Cross defeats cross-town rival Viewmont on FNR
October 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - In a game filled with big plays, Woods Cross put away rival Viewmont 31-19 on Friday Night Rivals. The Wildcats scored two second half touchdowns to pull away for the win. Watch highlights of this game and eleven other match-ups from Week 9 of the high school football season right here.
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Kate Killpack
October 9, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Lehi High School's Kate Killpack who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
Girls turned away from dance over dress code wear same dresses to 'Homecoming 2.0'
SP — Dozens of girls who were not allowed into their homecoming dance because of dress code violations in September got a second chance to dance in Oct. 8. The American Leadership Academy's homecoming dance on Sept. 24 made headlines after students reported multiple girls were either not allowed into, or were kicked out of, the charter school's homecoming dance over various dress code violations.
